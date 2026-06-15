Following a constitutional amendment passed by the Hungarian Parliament, right-wing populist Viktor Orbán, who was voted out of office in April, can never again become prime minister. According to the parliamentary website, 135 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill proposed by the camp around new Prime Minister Peter Magyar, 50 voted against it, and 6 abstained.

Viktor Orbán, chairman of the Fidesz party and former Hungarian prime minister, speaks to the press upon his arrival at the working congress of the opposition party Fidesz. Photo: Zoltan Mathe/MTI/AP/dpa

Under the constitutional amendment, no one who has already held the highest office in government for a total of at least eight years may serve in that role again. Orban has served as prime minister for 20 years, governing from 1998 to 2002 and from 2010 to 2026.

The new rule also applies to the new head of government, Magyar. Accordingly, he may remain in office for a maximum of two full legislative terms. This means he can be re-elected once, provided there are no early elections.

Limiting the prime minister’s term of office is unusual for modern democracies. However, it was one of the central campaign promises of Magyar and his center-right Tisza Party. Tisza had clearly won the parliamentary election on April 12 against Orbán’s Fidesz party.

In the new parliament, Tisza has a comfortable two-thirds majority. In Monday’s vote, she used this majority for the first time to amend the existing constitution. Orban had this constitution drafted 16 years ago, and he himself has frequently had it amended.