The Hungarian Parliament has passed a legislative package intended to enable the release of EU funds that are currently frozen due to corruption risks. 142 members of parliament voted in favor of the bill presented by Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s government.

ARCHIVE – Members of Parliament listen to Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar’s speech during the plenary session of the new National Assembly following the swearing-in ceremony of the Tisza Cabinet. Photo: Boglarka Bodnar/MTI/AP/dpa

Thirty-nine voted against it, and three abstained. The EU is currently withholding nearly 20 billion in EU subsidies for Hungary because the previous government, led by right-wing populist Viktor Orbán, is alleged to have misused these funds. Among other things, EU funds are said to have ended up in the pockets of Orbán’s relatives or oligarchs close to him through more or less well-concealed channels. Some of the funds were also allegedly funneled into the Orbán government’s massively bloated propaganda apparatus.

The legislative package passed on Tuesday includes, among other things, stricter provisions regarding the financial disclosure statements that politicians and senior government officials are required to submit. It also eliminates the so-called “private foundations of public interest” created by Orbán, through which massive flows of money were channeled to favorites of the Orbán system.

No University Control by Individuals Close to Orbán

This also affected about two-thirds of Hungarian universities, which had lost their autonomy and had the aforementioned foundation structure imposed on them. Their management was taken over by boards of trustees staffed with handpicked loyalists from the former Orbán government, including high-ranking politicians and oligarchs close to the government.

The EU had excluded these universities from the Erasmus student exchange program and the Horizon research funding program due to corruption risks. Once the legislative package takes effect, the university foundations will be taken over by the state and administered once again in accordance with the regulations applicable to public universities.

Election Victory for Tisza with a Supermajority in Parliament

The Magyars’ center-right Tisza Party had clearly won the parliamentary election on April 12, sending Orban’s Fidesz Party into the opposition. With the reform package, the new government was under time pressure because the expiration of most of the frozen EU funds was looming as deadlines drew ever closer. The package, which amends several laws with constitutional status, was approved because Tisza holds the necessary two-thirds majority in the new parliament.