Hungary's parliament has enshrined in the country's constitution that a person can only be defined as a man or a woman. Non-binary people should therefore not be recognized as such.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prime Minister Viktor Orban's right-wing populist Fidesz party, which is in power in Hungary, has passed an amendment to the constitution with a two-thirds majority in parliament.

According to the amendment, the government will be able to ban public events for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transsexuals and queer people in future.

According to critics, this will dramatically undermine freedom of speech and assembly in the country. Show more

The parliament also passed another constitutional amendment which, according to critics, supports the previously passed ban on Pride parades. At the parades, people demonstrate for the rights of gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people.

140 MPs voted in favor and 21 against the amendments tabled by the government camp led by right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. As expected, the two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments was achieved.

During the vote, opponents of the constitutional amendments sounded trumpets in protest in the plenary chamber. Numerous opposition supporters demonstrated in front of the parliament building following a call by the small Momentum party.

Criticism of restrictions on freedom of assembly

Hungary's parliament had already banned the annual Pride parades in summary proceedings on March 18. The government had justified the Pride ban primarily with the aim of "protecting" children from coming into contact with the topic of homosexuality.

The constitutional amendment that has now been passed states that the protection of the "mental and moral development" of children has been given the status of a fundamental right that takes precedence over all other fundamental rights, with the exception of the right to life.

According to critics of the measure, this means that the right to freedom of assembly has been downgraded. Many demonstrators chanted: "Freedom of assembly is a fundamental right".

Already the 15th amendment to the 2011 constitution

This is the 15th amendment to the Hungarian constitution, which was newly introduced in 2011 according to Orban's ideas and whose preamble is entitled "National Creed". Since December 2020, this constitution has also stated that a mother can only be a woman and a father can only be a man. Since 2020, a law has also been in force in Hungary that makes it impossible for trans people to officially change their gender.