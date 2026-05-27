The Hungarian parliament has passed a law annulling an earlier law that provided for Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ARCHIVE - MPs listen to Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar's speech during the plenary session of the new National Assembly after the appointment ceremony of the Tisza cabinet. Photo: Boglarka Bodnar/MTI/AP/dpa

This gives the new Prime Minister Peter Magyar the legal authority to formally withdraw the withdrawal request submitted by his predecessor Viktor Orban. Magyar had already announced this step last Friday.

A majority of 133 MPs from the conservative Tisza party, which Magyar heads, voted in favor of the bill, according to the parliamentary website. There were 37 votes against and 5 abstentions.

The ICC, based in The Hague, has been prosecuting the most serious crimes such as genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity since 2002.

Withdrawal request still came from Orban

The right-wing populist and long-term ruler Orban, who was voted out of office in April, submitted his country's request to withdraw from the ICC in The Hague almost a year ago.

The parliamentary majority of his Fidesz party at the time had previously approved a corresponding law. This was now repealed on Wednesday. According to information at the time, Hungary's withdrawal was to take effect after around a year, i.e. at the beginning of June.

Orban maintained good relations with politicians against whom the ICC has issued arrest warrants, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. When Orban first announced his withdrawal from the world criminal court in April 2025, Netanyahu was in Budapest at Orban's invitation.

Israel's head of government has been indicted by the ICC for alleged war crimes committed by Israeli troops in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. Orban made it clear at the time that Hungary would ignore the arrest warrant against Netanyahu.