Hurricane "Melissa" has hit Jamaica with enormous force and left major devastation on the island. An overview.

Entire regions, especially in the southwest, are under water, hundreds of thousands of households are without electricity and the government has declared the island a disaster area.

Hurricane "Melissa" has now also reached Cuba. Show more

Hurricane "Melissa" has hit Jamaica with full force. Houses and roads on the island were damaged, entire areas flooded and more than 530,000 households were cut off from the power supply. An overview:

What happened?

Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica as a category 5 hurricane with wind speeds of up to 295 km/h and caused severe damage on the island. It is considered the strongest hurricane ever recorded to have made direct landfall in Jamaica.

The southwest coast, in particular the St. Elizabeth region, was particularly affected, with roofs of houses covered, hospitals damaged and roads blocked by flooding and fallen trees. Due to the massive devastation, the Jamaican government declared the entire island a disaster area.

The storm weakened slightly after making landfall - it is now moving towards Cuba as a category 3 hurricane.

Are there any fatalities?

"I don't have any reliable information on fatalities yet, but given the damage caused by the category 5 hurricane, we assume that people have lost their lives," Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the US television station CNN.

Almost 15,000 people sought shelter in emergency shelters. "Now is not the time to be brave," McKenzie said. "Don't bet against Melissa, that's a bet we can't win".

How extensive is the damage?

"There is widespread damage in southwest Jamaica," Richard Thompson, director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), told CNN.

According to the authorities, hospitals and bridges were damaged by the hurricane. Masses of water were pushed through the streets. The storm toppled trees and electricity pylons. Numerous roads were blocked as a result. The St. Elizabeth region in the southwest of the country is "under water", said Minister Desmond McKenzie. The damage there was considerable.

Even before the hurricane, more than 240,000 households in Jamaica were without electricity. That is around 35 percent of all customers of the Jamaica Public Service Company. This was due to fallen power lines and damage to the infrastructure caused by strong winds.

. In the affected southwest, particularly in areas such as Saint Elizabeth and Manchester, up to 75 percent of households were without power, as reported by the local electricity provider.

What happens next?

After passing through Jamaica, the dangerous hurricane "Melissa" has reached Cuba. The hurricane weakened slightly shortly before its arrival in the socialist Caribbean state and made landfall in the southeast of the island near the town of Chivirico on Wednesday night (local time) as a force 3 of 5 hurricane. According to the US hurricane center in Miami, it reached sustained wind speeds of up to 195 kilometers per hour.

More than 735,000 people were brought to safety, as President Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on Platform X on Tuesday evening (local time). Cuba has just under ten million inhabitants. According to the hurricane center, "life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash floods with numerous landslides" are to be expected. After Cuba, "Melissa" is expected to reach the Bahamas on Wednesday afternoon.

"It will be a very difficult night for all of Cuba, but we will recover," the head of state said ahead of the hurricane's arrival. The hurricane warning was in effect for the Cuban provinces of Granma, Santiago de Cuba, Guantánamo, Holguín and Las Tunas, as well as for the southeast and the center of the Bahamas archipelago.

Even though the storm has now left Jamaica, the danger there has not yet passed, according to the local authorities. Melissa" caused considerable damage there. No casualty figures were initially available. The storm damaged houses and roads, flooded entire areas and cut off the power supply to more than 530,000 households. In view of the severe damage, the government declared the Caribbean island a disaster area.