Bruises on his hand, swollen ankles and suspected naps in front of cameras: the US president's appearances last year gave rise to speculation about his condition. Donald Trump goes on the offensive in an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "I have very good genes": After various rumors, Donald Trump speaks publicly about his state of health.

The president has chronic venous insufficiency: but the 79-year-old has no desire to wear compression stockings.

"I want nice, thin blood": Trump takes more aspirin than ordered.

"Would be much better if they hadn't done it": Trump regrets his MRI in the fall, which was actually a CT scan. Show more

US President Donald Trump has tried to put an end to the ongoing speculation about his state of health in an interview. Nothing is wrong with him; he has a lot of energy, which he attributes to his genes, Trump told the Wall Street Journal."Genetics is very important. And I have very good genes."

However, Trump's public appearances in 2025 sparked a debate about the 79-year-old's physical fitness. He was seen several times with bruises on the back of his right hand, for example, which were noticeable even despite the generous application of make-up. His knuckles were also very swollen.

The White House announced in the summer that the President had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency - a common condition, especially among older adults. It occurs when veins in the legs are unable to transport blood back to the heart sufficiently and it builds up in the lower legs.

No desire for compression stockings

In the interview with the "Wall Street Journal", Trump admitted that he had briefly tried compression stockings because of the swelling, but had taken them off again because he didn't like them.

Government spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt attributed the bruising on Trump's hand to "frequent handshakes and taking aspirin". Trump takes the drug regularly to reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

He takes a higher dose of aspirin than his doctors would recommend, the president said in the interview. However, he refuses to lower the dose because he has been taking it for 25 years and is "a bit superstitious".

"They say aspirin is good for thinning the blood, and I don't want to have thick blood running through my heart," Trump explained. "I want nice, thin blood flowing through my heart. Does that make sense?" According to his personal physician Sean Barbabella, Trump takes 325 milligrams of aspirin every day.

Trump's relaxation method

In the interview, Trump also denied falling asleep during meetings in the White House. There are several video recordings that suggest that the president nodded off in front of the cameras.

"I just close [my eyes]. It's very relaxing for me," he said. "Sometimes they take a picture of me blinking, and then they catch me in the middle of blinking." He had never slept much at night - a habit he had already reported during his first term in office.

He starts his day early in the White House residence before going to the Oval Office at around 10 a.m. and working until 7 or 8 p.m., Trump explained. He also dismissed doubts about his hearing. He only has problems "when a lot of people are talking at the same time".

At his inauguration in January 2025, Trump was the oldest president in US history. It seems to be very important to him to be perceived by the public as vital and dynamic despite his age. This makes Trump all the more sensitive to doubts about his health, especially as he himself had repeatedly questioned the mental fitness of his predecessor Joe Biden.

Not an MRI, but a CT scan

After a disastrous TV duel against Trump in the summer of 2024 and calls from his own Democratic Party to abandon his candidacy for a second term, Biden, now 83 years old, finally made way for his then deputy Kamala Harris after a lengthy back and forth. She lost to Trump in the election in November 2024.

Trump himself is now confronted with doubts about his constitution - a debate that he helped fuel with an examination at a military clinic in the fall, he admitted in an interview.

There he had a computer tomography (CT) scan, an imaging body scan, he said. In October, he had still claimed that it was a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan. A CT scan is a faster form of diagnostic imaging than an MRI, but provides less detail about tissue differences.

Trump regrets body scan

Trump's personal physician Barbabella announced yesterday that the body scan had revealed no abnormalities. He had advised Trump to undergo the examination in October, especially as he had planned to meet staff at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump had already undergone his annual routine check-up in April. However, he was advised to have another routine check-up and a CT scan or MRI to definitively rule out possible cardiovascular problems, Barbabella explained.

In the interview, Trump said that he regretted the CT scan of his heart and abdomen. "Looking back, it's stupid that I had them done because it gave them a little ammunition," he explained, referring to his critics. "I would have been a lot better off if they hadn't done it because the fact that I did them made it seem like, "Oh dear, is something wrong?" Well, there's nothing wrong with me."