A toy stands in front of a building in Tehran near a police station that was attacked on March 15. KEYSTONE

Israel and the USA have been waging war against Iran for almost three weeks. This is what people in the capital Tehran say about the conflict.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dpa news agency was able to speak to passers-by in Tehran.

Traders in the capital are frustrated ahead of tomorrow's Iranian New Year, Norus.

Young people in particular are completely disillusioned with the situation. Show more

After almost three weeks of war, many Iranians are feeling insecure and frustrated. March is actually one of the best times in Iran. The Persian New Year festival Norus begins tomorrow, Friday.

But the bazaars and shopping arcades are empty. Many traders are sitting frustrated in their stores, according to residents of the capital Tehran. Others have given up hope and have already closed their stores.

Many families are holding out in their homes. "My wife and I don't know what to do," says Jawad, a 72-year-old pensioner. "How much longer can this go on? No one has an answer!" The former bank employee says he is actually in favor of military force for a change of power.

"Even after three weeks of war, the regime is still there, but the country and the people are finished," he says. "If they now also attack the police stations and oil and gas fields, there will be real chaos. No more security, even more crime and eventually no electricity."

"This country will be completely destroyed"

Sana actually still goes to school. The 18-year-old had hoped that the government would be overthrown quickly. A good three weeks after the start of the war, however, worry and hopelessness dominate her everyday life. "This country is being completely destroyed," she says.

In Chitgar brennt die Luft: Während Teheran den Tod der Regime-Schlächter Laridschani und Soleimani mit Feuerwerk feiert, antwortet der Apparat mit Blei. Sicherheitskräfte schossen heute Nacht gezielt auf Zivilisten, die das Feuerfest zur Siegesfeier umwidmeten.

Bisher ein Toter… pic.twitter.com/YCw5Ztub9e — Anna (@AnnaDeMilanese) March 17, 2026

While schools remain closed, she tries to distract herself daily with books and anime. After the war, she wants to emigrate. "I no longer have any hope in this country," she says.

Amin is a year younger. He is not afraid when the fighter jets thunder over the roofs of the houses, he says. Despite the bombing in the capital, he still meets up with friends for football training, goes to parks and plays video games.

"All the plans I had for my life ..."

"My generation is fearless and is growing up with the war," he says. "But what really worries me is the future. All the plans I had for my life are now under the heavy shadow of war," he says disappointedly. "In the end, it's our generation that will have to bear the costs of this war," says the 17-year-old.

Schwere Explosion am internationalen Flughafen Mehrabad in #Teheran nach US-amerikanischen und israelischen Luftangriffen.



Quellen wie Al Hadath TV und andere berichten von einem Flugzeug, das Feuer fing.#IranWar‌ pic.twitter.com/LiPl88oGDi — Lexa 🇩🇪 (@rebew_lexa) March 16, 2026

Banafscheh lives in the west of the capital and metropolis of Tehran. When the death of leading statesmen is announced, she feels schadenfreude. She believes that war must be endured.

"The regime would not have left voluntarily with fine words, so we had to speak to it in the language it knows. And that is violence," says the 41-year-old. The alternative would be to put up with the state leadership. "If we want change, then these hard times are simply the price," she says.