"The US is the best place to exist": Camilla Delsid misses her life in California. Camilla Delsid/Instagram/CNN

After almost 40 years in California, Camilla Delsid returned to Germany. Today she says: It was a mistake.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Camilla Delsid lived in California for almost 40 years before returning to Germany in 2020 - a decision she deeply regrets, according to CNN.

She misses the openness, warmth and attitude to life in the USA and feels alienated in German society.

Despite having a secure job, she cannot afford to return - she remains an American at heart. Show more

Camilla Delsid lived in California for almost four decades. She moved back to Germany in 2020 - for the sake of her children and grandchildren. But she is not happy. She told CNN Travel: "I regret returning with all my heart and believe that the USA is the best place to live in the world."

Delsid emigrated to the USA at the end of the 1970s. She immediately felt at home in California. "California was my home, and it still is in my heart," she says. She also felt freer and more accepted culturally in the USA: "I could make mistakes without being judged. People were interested in me and my story."

Trouble because of grumpy compatriots

In Germany, on the other hand, she often felt misunderstood. "German culture is very black or white. You either fit into a pigeonhole or you don't. And if you don't, you have a problem." She finds the difference in the way people treat each other particularly difficult. "I miss the friendly American way."

Her return to Germany coincided with the coronavirus pandemic. Later, she came to the sobering conclusion: "I no longer recognize this country. So many things no longer work here. People are frustrated and you can tell."

Young people give her hope

Nevertheless, she stays - for financial reasons. "My pension wouldn't be enough to finance both the move and life in the USA," she explains to CNN. "I have some savings, but I would have to work full-time again in California. And I can't work forever."

What gives her hope in Germany? The young generation. "The young Germans are really cool and nice," she says. Nevertheless: "I left my life behind in California. I gave everything I had to start again here. But I don't belong here anymore."