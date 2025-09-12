Republican Governor Spencer Cox showed unusual honesty after the murder of Charlie Kirk. Instead of apportioning blame, he focused on self-criticism, cautionary words and a call for prudence.

He spoke of attacks on America's ideals, openly admitted that he had wished for a foreign perpetrator and criticized social media as a "cancer", even though his own party benefits from it.

Instead of political calculation, Cox delivered words of warning and called for prudence, cohesion and hope. Show more

On Friday, the Republican governor of Utah, Spencer Cox, appeared before the media. With the words "We've got him", he confirmed the successful manhunt following the murder of ultra-right influencer Charlie Kirk. However, Cox not only provided the first facts about the suspect Tyler Robinson - he spoke more openly than any other politician, as a broadcast by the AP news agency shows.

The crime was far more than an attack on one person: "It's an attack on all of us. It is an attack on the American experiment. It is an attack on our ideals." Every life is "a child of God who deserves love, respect and dignity".

Cox became particularly honest when he spoke about the origin of the perpetrator, apparently revealing his own xenophobia, as he secretly hoped for a foreign perpetrator: "I prayed for 33 hours that if it had to happen here, it wasn't one of us. That someone came from another state, from another country. Unfortunately, this prayer was not answered as I had hoped. But it happened here. And it was one of us."

He then addressed the young people directly: "You are inheriting a country where politics feels like anger and there is a sense that outrage is the only option." Instead, the young generation has the chance to build a culture that is very different from what "we are going through". Cox called for "more moral clarity": "I keep hearing that words are violence. Words are not violence. Violence is violence." While many party colleagues had long since begun to exploit the crime politically, Cox remained cautionary - and spoke of responsibility instead of apportioning blame.

Governor Cox held a strikingly honest press conference on Friday. Lindsey Wasson/AP/dpa

Cox criticizes social media and cell phone videos

When asked about the significance for America, he was thoughtful: "Is this the end of a dark chapter ... or the beginning of an even darker one? ... This is very reminiscent of the late 1960s." The difference to back then: "Today, it's all happening on camera and can be watched on your cell phone at any time. We are biologically and historically incapable of processing such violent images."

And then he surprised everyone by criticizing the ecosystem from which his own party and President Donald Trump benefit the most: "Social media is a cancer in our society at the moment."

His counter-recipe sounded simple, almost pastoral: "Log off, switch off, touch weed, hug a family member, go out and do good in your community."

Cox also praised the population and called for calm instead of exploiting the situation politically: "There were no riots. There was no looting. No cars were set on fire. No violence. Instead, there were vigils and prayers, people came together to share their humanity. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is the answer. Because repaying violence with violence or hatred with hatred - that only spreads. But at some point we have to find a way out. Otherwise it will get much, much worse."

