US President Donald Trump receives European guests at a round table to discuss the future of Ukraine. He had plenty of praise for the heads of state present.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump received Volodymyr Zelensky and several European heads of state and government in Washington.

Selenskyj brought Ursula von der Leyen, Friedrich Merz, Emmanuel Macron and other top politicians with him.

Trump was effusive in his praise for the European guests. Show more

US President Donald Trump described the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European heads of state and government on Monday evening as a "historic meeting".

In order not to have to rely solely on Trump's whims after the scandal in February, Zelensky is traveling with a strong political entourage. This includes EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who received Selenskyj in Brussels on Sunday. Together with France and the UK, she has agreed a common line for the talks in Washington.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is also part of the delegation. Merz made a good impression at a meeting with Trump in June - observers therefore see him as a possible "Trump whisperer" in the Oval Office.

The round table in the White House. KEYSTONE

French President Emmanuel Macron urgently warned against making concessions to Russia in the run-up to the meeting. "I think Putin wants Ukraine to capitulate," said Macron in his summer residence. He firmly rejects concessions to Moscow.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was more optimistic. Although an agreement is complicated, it is not impossible. At the same time, she referred to reports that the USA had offered Ukraine a NATO-like security guarantee - even without formal membership.

Focus on Nato and Great Britain

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer could also play a key role. Since his meeting with Trump in February, relations between London and Washington have intensified considerably. Starmer could act as a bridge builder in the talks.

Rather unexpectedly, Finland's President Alexander Stubb is also taking part in the mission. He is regarded as a skillful diplomat who has earned Trump's trust through personal contacts and golf games. This could defuse tensions in the talks. At the round table, he said: "Our border with Russia is over 1000 kilometers long, we have a long history with Russia. We can help."

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte is considered indispensable. While Trump has so far ruled out Ukraine joining, Rutte has recently shown himself to be open to a "de facto recognition" of Russian-occupied territories - a point that is likely to cause controversy in Washington.

Trump was also effusive in his praise for the visiting heads of state and government. Trump described British Prime Minister Starmer as a friend. He said that he had liked Macron "from day one". Federal Chancellor Merz was "very strong".

He had unusual words for German Chancellor Merz. He also wanted "a tan like that", said Trump. He looks better than ever.

Trump and the European guests posed together for a group photo. Macron and Selenskyj stood next to Trump.