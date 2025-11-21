Don't like each other anymore: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump. Image: Keystone

The row between US President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene has thrown the MAGA camp into turmoil. While Trump attacks her as a "traitor", many Republicans in her home district are sticking by the congresswoman.

Since the public rift between US President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, which blue News has already reported on, the MAGA camp has appeared unusually battered. What was once seen as an unshakeable alliance has mutated into a power struggle within days, leaving even die-hard Trump supporters baffled.

In Greenne's home district, the rural conservative north-west of Georgia, many Republicans are now openly saying what long seemed unthinkable: they are opposing the President - not their MPs. At a meeting of the Walker County Republicans, party leader Jackie Harling picked up on the change in mood with a sentence that stuck in the room: "Mom and Dad are separated," according to a report in theWashington Post.

There was no open opposition to Trump, but the message was clear. Jim Tully, Chairman of the 14th Congressional District and close supporter of Greene, said: "Trump is trying to take care of the world. But only Marjorie Taylor Greene is looking out for our country."

The escalation began with an issue that has been simmering on the right-wing spectrum for years: the files on deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Greene is vehemently pushing for full publication, while Trump has long considered the issue to be overrated - and warned his own base not to get lost in the details.

Jackie Harling wants MTG and Trump to make up. Image: Georgia Republican Assembly

But Greene prevailed: Together with three other Republican MPs , she forced a bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives. For many voters, this was proof that she speaks "the language of the people".

One Republican voter in Georgia told the Post enthusiastically: "When the House voted to release the Epstein dossier, I almost jumped for joy. That's exactly what I want."

"Greene speaks the language of the people"

Trump responded with an attack: he called her a "traitor" and announced that he was withdrawing his support for her re-election in 2026. On Truth Social, he wrote about Greene that she was a "rabble-rousing lunatic" - a tone that surprised even loyal MAGA voters.

In numerous conversations with local Republicans, it's clear that many continue to support Trump - but they also support Greene.

John Hagen, 83, told Reuters, "Our president is not happy with her. Normally I go with that, but in this case I'm not sure."

Others are clearly siding with Greene. A young party official told the news agency that Greene "speaks the language of the people". One woman said she had been angered by Trump's comment that the US did not have enough "talented people" for certain jobs. "I'm completely on her side on the Epstein issue," she said.

"Wants them to get along again"

Within the party, the dispute has triggered a wave of contradictory reactions. A representative of the group Women for America First criticized Greene, saying, "Her behavior lately seems more like a childish tantrum." Others, on the other hand, see her course as a necessary correction and welcome the fact that she is not afraid of internal conflict.

Whether Trump can seriously endanger Greene politically is controversial. Many local party officials say an opposing candidate would have a hard time. "The people who support the congresswoman are digging in now more than ever," said one Republican district leader.

Despite the heated atmosphere, many in the region are hoping for an end to the power struggle. Jackie Harling summed it up this way: "I love mom, and I love dad. And deep down, they love each other too. I want them to get along again."