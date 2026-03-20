The Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her husband Hakoon. Mette-Marit and Epstein are said to have been in contact for years. Keystone

For years, Mette-Marit remained silent about her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, even though her name appears hundreds of times in the files. Now the Norwegian crown princess has spoken out for the first time in a TV interview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke her silence about her long-standing friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in an interview.

She emphasized that she knew nothing about his sex crimes and felt manipulated and deceived by him.

She justified her late statement with health problems and the stress of the trial against her son. Show more

On the verge of tears and with a trembling voice, Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit (52) broke her silence about her friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a television interview. "I wish I had never met him," she told the broadcaster NRK.

Mette-Marit and Epstein are said to have been in contact for years and exchanged many private things - even after the US-American had already been convicted for the first time. "I didn't know that he was a sex offender," she told NRK. She had allowed herself to be "manipulated and deceived" by Epstein.

Until now, Mette-Marit had only commented in writing on her close contact with Epstein, which had come to light through the publications in the case. The name of the wife of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (52) appears hundreds of times in the case files. This triggered a great deal of criticism in Norway. Her compatriots also resented Mette-Marit for not speaking out in detail earlier.

Why Mette-Marit did not speak about Epstein earlier

The court had justified this with the crown princess's health: Mette-Marit suffers from a chronic lung disease. The rape trial against her eldest son Marius Borg Høiby (29) is also likely to have taken its toll on the Crown Princess. This ended on Thursday.

"I am the mother of a young man who has found himself in a very difficult situation," Mette-Marit told NRK. "In addition, my health is such that I need a lot of rest. And this condition has worsened somewhat."