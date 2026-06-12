Rafael Grossi, the top UN nuclear watchdog, aims to become UN Secretary-General through measured diplomacy rather than finger-wagging. “In my opinion, the Secretary-General is not a lay pope or a judge. The Secretary-General is there to solve problems,” Grossi said during a press conference in Vienna regarding his candidacy for the highest office at the United Nations.

The 65-year-old Argentine is one of the best-known figures among the candidates. Current Secretary-General António Guterres is known for openly addressing alleged violations of international rules. This has repeatedly put him at odds with Israel, among others.

As the top representative of the United Nations, one must maintain dialogue with top politicians, Grossi emphasized to international media representatives. If you label someone a criminal, the dialogue breaks down without any problems being solved. “I envision a Secretary-General who takes action rather than someone who points a finger or lectures,” he said.

Mediator in the Ukraine War

Grossi cited his role as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine as an example of his approach. As head of the IAEA, he has repeatedly negotiated limited ceasefires in the frontline area around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant so that repairs can be carried out there to prevent a nuclear accident. In doing so, Grossi has avoided condemning Russia as the occupier of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

A total of five candidates are running for the office of Secretary-General. In addition to Grossi, they include former Chilean President and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet; former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister María Fernanda Espinosa; former Vice President of Costa Rica Rebeca Grynspan; and former Senegalese President Macky Sall. Guterres’ successor is expected to be named by fall.