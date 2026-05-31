The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reacted with concern to a possible drone strike on a machine building at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in south-eastern Ukraine. IAEA experts on site have requested access to the affected power plant building, the organization announced on Platform X. This would be the first drone attack on the power plant site since April 2024.

ARCHIVE - The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant can be seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka reservoir after the dam was destroyed. The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops has been reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid. (Archive photo) Photo: Kateryna Klochko/AP/dpa

The power plant management appointed by Moscow and the head of the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, had previously reported a drone attack on the machine room of reactor six. They blamed the incident on the Ukrainian military. A drone remote-controlled via a fiber optic cable is said to have been used. No evidence was provided. The Ukrainian army rejected the accusations and wrote in a statement published on social networks of an attempt at "nuclear blackmail" by Russia.

With a rated output of 6,000 megawatts, the nuclear power plant in the south-eastern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the power plant came under Russian control the following month. All six reactors were shut down for safety reasons. The nearby Dnipro River separates Russian and Ukrainian troops in the area.