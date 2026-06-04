The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is demanding immediate access to more than a dozen nuclear facilities in Iran. Tehran has only allowed the inspection of a single nuclear facility in recent months, as IAEA chief Rafael Grossi noted in a report. Further inspections of the nuclear program are "indispensable", Grossi said.

The IAEA is currently not in a position to check whether Iran has stopped its controversial uranium enrichment program and how much enriched uranium is currently available in the Islamic Republic, according to the non-public document from the IAEA in Vienna, which was made available to the German Press Agency.

Last-minute inspection at nuclear power plant

Due to the war between Iran and the United States and Israel, Tehran has largely put its cooperation with IAEA inspectors on hold. A few days before Grossi's report and ahead of a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors next Monday, Iran allowed an inspection of its nuclear power plant in Bushehr this week. The country has a total of 22 nuclear facilities, many of which were attacked during the war.

According to the IAEA, before the first Israeli and US attacks in June 2025, Iran had around 440 kilograms of uranium with a purity of 60 percent - enough for several nuclear weapons if the material were to be further processed, according to experts. Tehran denies that it is seeking nuclear weapons. The whereabouts and condition of these stocks are currently unclear. From the IAEA's point of view, the lack of comprehensive knowledge of uranium stocks is a problem that must be solved "with the utmost urgency", as Grossi wrote. Iran's negotiations with the USA on a framework agreement to end the Iran war are currently at a standstill. According to US sources, the agreement could include the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.