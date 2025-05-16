  1. Residential Customers
Ibexes climb Salanfe dam for a special treat

SDA

16.5.2025 - 19:21

Ibexes climb Salanfe dam for a special treat - Gallery
Ibexes climb Salanfe dam for a special treat - Gallery. The ibex stand almost vertically on the Salanfe dam.

The ibex stand almost vertically on the Salanfe dam.

Image: Keystone

Ibexes climb Salanfe dam for a special treat - Gallery. They come to lick saltpetre there.

They come to lick saltpetre there.

Image: Keystone

Ibexes climb Salanfe dam for a special treat - Gallery. The rope-dancing ibex return to the dam, especially in May and June.

The rope-dancing ibex return to the dam, especially in May and June.

Image: Keystone

On Friday, observers were treated to a rare spectacle at the Salanfe dam in Valais, which is over 50 meters high. Around 60 ibex climbed the steep walls for a special treat.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2025, 19:21

16.05.2025, 19:25

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Around 60 ibex have scaled the Salanfe dam wall in Valais, which is over 50 meters high.
  • The masonry sweats out the mineral salt saltpetre, which ibex particularly need as a dietary supplement.
Show more

The Salanfe dam in the municipality of Salvan VS has a gradient of up to 75 percent. However, the ibex in the area seem to defy the law of gravity effortlessly.

Their hooves work a bit like a suction cup, explained Fabienne Marclay, the janitor of the Salanfe restaurant, who has been standing in the front row of spectators for 30 years. "It's a spectacle you can never get enough of," she added when asked by Keystone-SDA.

Especially in May and June

"It's an event that often takes place in May or June or at the end of the season, but you have to get up early to witness this moment," Marclay continues: "You also have to be discreet and have a bit of luck, because the hikers coming from Van d'en Haut could scare the animals and send them running."

The presence of these animals on the dam is no coincidence: "Ibex need mineral salts, which they don't find in their food, especially in winter. And since we have a dam that oozes saltpetre, which contains these mineral salts, they will lick it to fortify themselves for the summer," explained Marclay.