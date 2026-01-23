Electric shocks at the push of a button: The U.S. immigration agency ICE plans to purchase thousands of gloves designed to force people to cooperate by delivering electric shocks. Civil rights activists are sounding the alarm.

"Introducing gloves that make it so easy to inflict severe pain during operations poses a significant risk to the public," says one critic. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about In the future, agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) could be equipped with gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks.

The devices are intended to persuade uncooperative individuals to cooperate.

ICE plans to spend up to $20 million on the purchase of thousands of so-called “conductive diversion and de-escalation devices” for law enforcement officers.

Civil rights activists expressed alarm.

ICE is already facing criticism for its use of force in enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Summary created with

Officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE could be equipped in the future with gloves capable of delivering painful electric shocks. The devices are intended to persuade uncooperative individuals to cooperate. ICE plans to spend up to $20 million to purchase thousands of so-called “conductive distraction and de-escalation devices” for officers, according to a statement released on Monday (local time) by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The purchase is scheduled to be completed by March.

The devices are called G.L.O.V.E. — short for “Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter” — and are manufactured by Compliant Technologies in the U.S. state of Kentucky. In recent years, they have already been used by several prisons and police departments.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday that the department was working on a response to an inquiry from the U.S. news agency AP and could not comment at this time. The manufacturer also declined to comment.

Civil rights activists are alarmed

Civil rights activists expressed alarm. The agency is already facing criticism for its use of force in enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

According to the manufacturer, the devices initially function like ordinary tactical gloves. Only when the officer activates a switch do they deliver an electric shock. The gloves must be worn directly against the skin. According to the manufacturer, the pain stimulus is designed to help break resistance within a few seconds.

The manufacturer warns against using the devices as a form of punishment or against people who are merely offering verbal resistance. They should also not be used on children, pregnant women, or elderly or disabled people.

Power Surges Without Warning

Jenn Rolnick Borchetta of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressed doubts about the appropriate use of the devices by ICE officers. She warned that those affected could receive electric shocks without warning. “ICE has shown over the past year that the agency is too quick to use force. Now, at the push of a button, it can deliver electric shocks without others necessarily noticing,” she said. The gloves could easily cause severe pain during such operations.

According to the manufacturer, civil servants must complete a course and recertify every two years in order to use the system.