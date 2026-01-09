A damaged car is seen as officers investigate the scene in Portland. Photo: Jenny Kane/AP/dpa sda

Two people were injured by US immigration authorities in Portland. Earlier, a woman was killed in Minneapolis during an ICE operation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two people were shot in Portland during a Border Patrol operation.

Earlier, a woman was killed in Minneapolis during an ICE operation.

The Department of Homeland Security is claiming self-defense, but local authorities have doubts and are calling for an end to ICE operations. Show more

After fatal shootings by the US immigration authorities ICE in Minneapolis, a similar incident with two injured people is causing tensions in Portland.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, in the new case, members of the Border Patrol stopped a vehicle for a targeted inspection. The person at the wheel tried to run over the officers, according to a post on Platform X. One of the officers reportedly fired a shot in self-defense as the vehicle drove away.

According to Portland police, two occupants of the car - a man and a woman - were subsequently taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. There was initially no information on their condition.

The Department of Homeland Security spoke of a connection between the two and the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. US President Donald Trump often refers to the group as a justification for his large-scale deportation operations. There was initially no information from other sources about the injured. Local television stations showed isolated protests in Portland.

Tense situation after death in Portland

On Wednesday, a woman was killed in Minneapolis during an ICE operation. According to officials, she was blocking a road in a residential area with her vehicle. Video footage from eyewitnesses shows several officers standing by the car and talking to the woman.

After she drives off, one of them fires several shots. According to the government, the officer acted in self-defense because the woman had tried to run him over. In the video footage, however, it looks more like the car drove past him while he was shooting. The incident sparked protests against the ICE operation in several US cities.

Criticism in Portland

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson and Police Chief Bob Day were unable to provide further details about the incident in the city at a press conference. The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Wilson also questioned the Department of Homeland Security's account. The days of taking information from federal authorities at face value are over, he said. The mayor called for all ICE activities in the city to be halted until the incident has been clarified.

At Trump's behest, immigration officials have been dispatched to various US cities to deport people who are in the US without legal grounds. Local authorities in many places are criticizing the procedure. Portland in the US state of Oregon is considered particularly liberal - and the Trump administration has targeted the city accordingly.

The regional TV station KGW8 published recordings of communications from emergency services, according to which the man in the vehicle was injured in the arm and the woman in the chest.