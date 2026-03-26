ICE officials have been on duty at several US airports since Monday. The reason: a budget dispute in Washington has caused chaos. But their help has had little effect so far.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A budget dispute in the USA has led to chaos at airports because flight security staff are having to work without pay and are therefore calling in sick or quitting altogether.

President Trump then sent ICE officials to help. But they don't really seem to be doing much.

In addition, the arrest of a mother and her child at San Francisco Airport caused outrage. Show more

Videos showing overcrowded terminals and endless queues at US airports have been circulating on social media for weeks. The reason for the chaos: a budget dispute in which the US government has been stuck since February 14.

Specifically, the dispute is over the continued funding of the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Its employees have been waiting for their salaries for weeks. However, as they are considered essential workers, they have to show up for work regardless of whether they have received their wages or not.

As a result, many have now called in sick, and 400 employees have even quit their jobs altogether. "They can no longer afford gas, childcare, food or rent," Lauren Bis, Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), toldNewsweek. The consequences: hours of waiting time at airports.

ICE at US airports since Monday

In order to remedy these waiting times, US President Donald Trump sent the controversial immigration authority ICE to airports on Monday to relieve the situation. Where exactly is not being communicated. "For operational security reasons, we will not confirm the locations of our officers," Lauren Bis continued.

Trump announced that the ICE officers should take care of airport security "better than ever before". "They can now apprehend illegal immigrants as they enter the country. That's very fertile ground," Trump told reporters on Monday. "But that's not why they're there. They're actually there to help."

Speaking to CNN, Border Patrol Commissioner Tom Homan said ICE agents had initially been deployed to 14 airports. "There will be more," he added. Trump said that if the employees were not enough, the government could also call in the National Guard at airports.

100 to 150 ICE officers on duty

According to several media outlets, ICE officers patrolled Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta, John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports in New York, among others. As well as at other airports - including Newark in New Jersey, Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, Chicago in Illinois, New Orleans in Louisiana, Houston in Texas and Phoenix in Arizona. They are armed with pistols and batons and wear bulletproof vests with body cameras. They were not wearing masks.

On the subject of masks, Trump told a group of reporters on Monday: "I'm a firm believer that they should be allowed to wear masks when they go hunting for, you know - murderers, criminals and others." But in terms of airport operations, he asked that they remove the mask, he continued. "I thought it was inappropriate for an airport."

TheNew York Timesreported 100 to 150 ICE responders were "assisting" TSA personnel, according to the president. As reported by "CNN" and the "New York Times", the ICE agents are apparently helping at airports with the long queues at security checkpoints, but have not yet been able to shorten waiting times.

"They are inadequately trained"

The ICE officers are also controversial at the airport. "They are inadequately trained, armed and instructed to profile people based on their ethnicity and accent," Derrick Johnson, chairman of the civil rights organization National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), told the BBC.

Meanwhile, many pictures and videos of ICE officers at work at the airport have also been published on social media, including by this X user:

I can confirm that ICE is deployed at the ATL airport supporting the TSA pic.twitter.com/lNhJS4i3y2 — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) March 23, 2026

The photo shows an ICE officer standing behind a female employee and looking at her screen. The picture caused numerous reactions on X: "How is it supposed to help if you just stand behind someone who is already working?" asks one user. Another wrote: "I'm confused - how are they supposed to alleviate the problem? I've only ever seen them hovering over people and messing around." And another comment reads, "How is this supposed to shorten the TSA lines? Weren't they there to 'help' at the airports?"

This is what ICE being at the Atlanta airport looks like.



Doing NOTHING 😂 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/CTZQkvm6IR — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 23, 2026

An ICE official had also told "Newsweek" that the agents were exceedingly unhappy with being assigned to assist with airport security screenings due to staffing shortages at the TSA.

Mother and child arrested

It is uncertain when the budget dispute will end - and a quick solution is hardly on the horizon. Also because another family was arrested by ICE on Sunday. The Democrats are therefore unlikely to back down.

A 41-year-old woman and her 9-year-old daughter were arrested at San Francisco airport after TSA employees allegedly informed the immigration authorities, as reported by theNew York Times.

According to federal documents seen by the newspaper, TSA officials had spotted the pair on a passenger list on a flight to Miami and passed their details on to ICE. The agency then tracked down the mother and daughter in the terminal.

New footage shows ICE stopping a mother in front of her daughter at San Francisco International Airport pic.twitter.com/Q76FgYbscg — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) March 23, 2026

The woman had entered the USA in 2018 without valid documents. According to the authorities, she attended some, but not all, immigration appointments. In 2019, a judge ordered her deportation - but the woman did not attend the hearing. After that, nothing happened until Sunday evening. Following her arrest, she was initially detained at the airport, later in Texas and finally deported to Guatemala on Tuesday.

Criticism of the arrest

The Department of Homeland Security defended the action shortly afterwards on social media: the woman and her daughter were "illegal immigrants with valid deportation orders" and had resisted. It is unclear whether the woman knew that a deportation order had been issued against her, writes the New York Times.

Politicians reacted with outrage. Californian Congressman John Garamendi spoke of an "operation against mothers and children" and criticized the Trump administration's rampant use of data: "The real problem is how databases are now being used. A mother and her daughter are arrested and 36 hours later they are in Guatemala."

According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, the arrests were apparently an "isolated incident". "The airport's job is to ensure safe and smooth operations for all passengers and employees," he explained. The airport had not been involved in the incident and had not been informed in advance.

The arrest was not connected to the ICE personnel sent by Trump on Monday to resolve bottlenecks at US airports with the TSA security authority.