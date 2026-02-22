He turned 23: Ruben Ray Martinez died after trying to evade a checkpoint, according to ICE documents. KEYSTONE

An ICE officer shot and killed a US-American man back in March 2025. But it was only after an NGO obtained the internal documents that it became known how 23-year-old Ruben Ray Martinez died.

On March 25, 2025, an ICE officer shot and killed 23-year-old US citizen Ruben Ray Martinez during an operation.

During a traffic detour due to an accident, Martinez hit an ICE agent, whereupon another opened fire on the young man at the wheel.

The case only became widely known after the NGO American Oversight obtained access to ICE documents relating to the incident. The state of Texas is investigating the fatal ICE operation.

Ruben Ray Martinez is the third US citizen to be shot dead in an ICE operation. Unlike Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, he has been dead for almost ten months in the fatal clashes in Minneapolis. Show more

Long before Renee Good and even longer before Alex Pretti, a man was killed in an ICE operation. This is shown by documents handed over to an NGO under the Freedom of Information Act. The US magazine "Newsweek " was the first to receive these files and report on the case. Since then, it has been making the rounds in the US media.

Ruben Ray Martinez wanted to celebrate his 23rd birthday with a friend on South Padre Island in Texas near the Mexican border. On the morning of March 15, 2025, a traffic accident occurred there. Agents from Homeland Security Investigation (HSI), which is part of ICE, assisted local police in directing traffic past the scene of the accident.

Traffic accident operation ends in fatal shooting

In a blue Ford, Martinez and his friend in the front passenger seat approached the checkpoint, according to the report. Officers asked the driver to pull over. He reportedly did so, whereupon the HSI agents ordered him to get out of the car. At that moment, Martinez drove off and hit an officer, who was thrown onto the hood.

According to internal ICE documents, an HSI agent then opened fire on the young man. He hit him through the open driver's window. Ruben Ray Martinez was pronounced dead at the local hospital Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville.

According to the New York Times, local media had already reported on the fatal check in March - but without mentioning that the shots had been fired by a DHI agent. Only the files released under pressure from the NGO American Oversight showed that ICE was involved.

Parents "struggle with silence"

The mother of the man killed describes Martinez as a modest young man who worked in an Amazon warehouse and spent his free time playing video games and hanging out with friends. He had never before come into conflict with law enforcement officers. The trip shortly after his 23rd birthday was the first time he had left his hometown of San Antonio, about 480 kilometers from South Padre Island, he said.

"Since Ruben's death a year ago, all we want is justice for him and are fighting the silence surrounding his killing," "Newsweek" quoted Martinez's mother as saying.

Two lawyers are representing the family of the deceased. They emphasize, "It is critical that there be a full and fair investigation into why HSI [Homeland Security Investigation] was present at the scene of a traffic accident and why a federal officer shot and killed a U.S. citizen as he attempted to comply with instructions from local police officers directing traffic."

Self-defense vs. cover-up

ICE portrays the shooting as self-defense. It says an agent fired defensive shots at the driver after he intentionally hit another agent. Martinez and his companion had given the impression that they were under the influence of intoxicants or otherwise impaired. The officer fired "to protect himself, his fellow agents and the public." The DHI agent who was hit was subsequently treated in hospital for a knee injury.

The description of the incident in the ICE documents does not match what she was originally told, the mother told the New York Times. However, she declined to provide details. Unlike the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, no videos have yet surfaced showing the killing of Ruben Ray Martinez.

An ICE agent shot and killed Ruben Ray Martinez, a US citizen and San Antonio resident, in March 2025. Then ICE and the Texas Department of Public Safety covered it up. He was 23 years old. I am calling for a full investigation into this shooting, including why there was an… https://t.co/ahtKSDtvz7 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 20, 2026

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro is calling for a full investigation, "including the reasons why this was covered up for eight months."

The Texas Ranger Division Justice Department has opened an investigation. Neither this institution nor the Texas Department of Public Safety want to comment on the investigation.