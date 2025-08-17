The vehicles bear the ICE logo and the words "Defend the Homeland". Screenshot X

With the "Big Beautiful Bill" passed by President Trump, the US immigration authority ICE is receiving billions in additional funding. Among other things, it uses these funds for elaborately produced videos.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the passing of the "Big Beautiful Bill", the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has more budget.

Among other things, this will flow into the purchase of new emergency vehicles - and into videos on social media.

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has invested over half a million US dollars in off-road vehicles and their equipment. Show more

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a significantly increased budget following the passing of the so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" by President Donald Trump.

Some of these funds are now being used to purchase new emergency vehicles. These will not only be used in the agency's day-to-day operations, but will also be specifically showcased: On X, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) presents the cars in elaborately produced videos, as "Rolling Stone" reports.

The video was set to music by rapper DaBaby. It shows a Ford Raptor pickup and a GMC Yukon SUV driving through Washington, D.C., and being parked in front of the White House and the US Capitol.

The vehicles bear the ICE logo, the words "Defend the Homeland" and a color scheme that resembles Trump's private jet. At least one car also has the words "President Donald J. Trump" on the rear window.

At the same time, the ministry refers to ICE's own recruitment platform. The authority is planning to recruit 10,000 new employees. Another post with pictures of the vehicles read: "We will have our country back" (German: "Wir werden unser Land zurückbekommen").

High expenditure on vehicles and their design

According to official order data, the Trump administration has spent around 384,000 US dollars on the purchase of Ford Raptors and GMC Yukons in the past two weeks, reports Rolling Stone. Officially, the off-road vehicles are to be used to recruit new recruits. In addition, a further 182,000 US dollars were spent on graphic designs and wrapping the vehicles this week alone.

With the "Big Beautiful Bill", the government is providing billions in funding. These are to be used in particular for the massive expansion of ICE personnel in order to implement Trump's stricter immigration policy nationwide.

While the approximately 560,000 US dollars for vehicles and their design seem relatively moderate in comparison, the Department of Homeland Security's expenditure on advertising campaigns supporting Trump's immigration policy amounts to around 200 million US dollars. These advertising spaces are being placed by the same agency that was already heavily involved in Trump's 2024 election campaign.

In addition, the government invested up to 45 million US dollars in a military parade to mark the president's birthday in Washington.