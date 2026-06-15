dpatopbilder – Firefighters extinguish a fire at the Church of the Dormition of the Mother of God in Kiev’s Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Cave Monastery, following a Russian missile and drone attack. Photo: Efrem Lukatsk/AP/dpa Keystone

Following the heavy Russian airstrike on Kyiv, valuable relics and icons from the famous Cave Monastery have been brought to safety. At the same time, Ukraine reports massive damage to the national film studio, where a unique costume collection is said to have been destroyed.

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Following the fire on the grounds of the world-famous Cave Monastery in Kyiv, the ancient icons and other sacred objects of Orthodox Christianity are safe, according to church officials. A rapid rescue of liturgical objects and relics was organized, Metropolitan Avraamiy announced on Facebook. They have “not only ecclesiastical, but also national and universal value,” said the head of the state-recognized Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The clergyman thanked all the monks and others involved in the rescue operation for preserving the church treasures. The cleanup following the attack is ongoing, he said. Russia had once again launched a massive attack on Ukraine overnight using drones and missiles. The Cathedral of the Dormition of the Mother of God also caught fire during the attack. It is the main church of the cave monastery, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Avraamy called on the international community to work to protect Ukraine’s spiritual and cultural heritage amid the ongoing war. According to authorities, at least 4 people were killed and 25 others injured in the Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Damage at the National Film Studio

The Russian attack also caused extensive damage to the Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Film Studio in Kyiv. A fire broke out at one of Ukraine’s oldest film studios, Culture Minister Tetiana Berezhna announced on Facebook. “Ukraine’s largest and oldest costume collection has been destroyed. The studio housed around 100,000 costumes and 3 million different garments,” said Berezhna, who is also deputy prime minister.

In addition to the costume workshop, other buildings at the film studio were damaged. Founded during the Soviet era, the film production facility is named after the Ukrainian director Oleksandr Dovzhenko (1894–1956).

“Russia continues to deliberately target not only civilian infrastructure and the civilian population, but also cultural institutions that preserve Ukrainian identity, memory, and history,” said the minister. “The destruction of cultural centers is an attempt to deal a blow to the memory, history, and autonomy of the Ukrainian people.”