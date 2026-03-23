Oil tankers and ships in the Hormuz Strait. (March 11, 2026) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

Trump gives Iran's leadership 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz. The civilian population fears - and is divided as to whether war is the lesser of two evils. And the markets are also reacting. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warns of what could be the worst energy crisis in decades in view of the Iran war.

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In view of US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Iranian leadership to open the Strait of Hormuz, the situation in Tehran is tense. The rulers are defiant and are threatening to close the strait, which is important for global oil trade, completely.

blue News summarizes what happened on Monday night (23.3.).

IEA chief warns of worst energy crisis in decades

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, warns of what could be the worst energy crisis in decades in light of the Iran war. During the two successive oil crises in the 1970s, the world "lost about five million barrels of oil per day", Birol told the National Press Club in Sydney, Australia. "To date, we have lost eleven million barrels a day, which is more than two major oil shocks put together," he added. Birol called the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz a "major threat" to the global economy. "No country will be spared the effects of this crisis if it continues to develop in this direction," he said in Sydney. Global efforts are therefore required. "I very much hope that this problem will be solved as soon as possible."

IEA chief Fatih Birol at his appearance at the Press Club in the Australian capital Canberra on Monday. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Lukas Coch

Shah's son Pahlavi calls on Trump to rethink Hormuz ultimatum

Shah's son Reza Pahlavi has appealed to the US President to reconsider his threat and spare civilian infrastructure in Iran in the event of attacks on the country. The inhabitants of the Tehran metropolis are suffering from the war - but some fear the survival of the Islamist leadership even more. In the morning, Israeli air strikes and heavy explosions were again reported from the metropolis. There was initially no information on casualties or damage.

Iran is not the Islamic Republic.



Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality.



Iran must be… — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) March 22, 2026

On Sunday night (CET), Trump threatened Iran with the destruction of its energy facilities if the country did not open the Strait of Hormuz completely and "without threats" within 48 hours. Otherwise, the US would attack and destroy Iran's power plants, "starting with the biggest one!", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Iran, for its part, threatened on Sunday to close the strait completely if the US were to attack Iranian power plants. The Strait of Hormuz would only be reopened once the power plants that have already been destroyed had been rebuilt, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on state broadcaster Irib. Prior to this, Tehran had already threatened to target energy infrastructure and desalination plants in the Gulf states allied with the USA. In view of the water shortage in the region, desalination plants are part of the critical infrastructure there.

Asia's markets down after Trump ultimatum

Asia's stock markets started the trading week in the red following US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to the Iranian leadership. Japan's leading index, the Nikkei 225, slipped by almost five percent at times after the holiday-related trading break on Friday. South Korea's leading index, the Kospi, also started the week down by around five percent. In the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell by around 2.8 percent, while in China the CSI 300 index, which tracks the most important shares on the mainland, fell by 1.4 percent at times at the start.

Developments in the Iran war also had a strong impact on the oil price. The price of North Sea Brent crude oil, which is crucial for Europe, continued to hover well above the USD 100 mark at around USD 112 per barrel (159 liters), up more than 50 percent on the price level before the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began.

Lebanon: Revolutionary Guards command Hezbollah on the ground

According to Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in Lebanon is commanded by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in its war against Israel. The Revolutionary Guards are "present here and are unfortunately leading the military operation in Lebanon", said Salam in an interview with the Saudi Arabian broadcaster Al Hadath. "These people have fake passports and entered the country illegally". The drone attack on the British military base Akrotiri on Cyprus at the beginning of March was also carried out by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Lebanon.