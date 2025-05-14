Few members of the US government combine as much power as Marco Rubio - US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor in one. KEYSTONE/FRANCIS CHUNG

Former Trump rival Marco Rubio has thrown his moral stance overboard and sided with his former opponent. He is now US Secretary of State - but that is not enough for him.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a senator from Florida, Republican Marco Rubio fiercely criticized his intra-party rival Donald Trump for his America First stance.

Then he lost to him in the 2016 US primaries - and turned into a diligent MAGA supporter.

Now Rubio is US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor - and could even become US President in 2028. Show more

Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants, can already draw on a wealth of experience as a politician at the age of 53. He was Senator for Florida in the US Senate from January 2011 to January 2025. The Republican initially held clear foreign policy views there: The USA must defend globalized trade, stand up to the world's dictators and defend its allies, he once wrote in an article.

However, when he stood as a candidate against Donald Trump in the US primaries in 2016 at the age of just 44, he was defeated - and immediately turned from a bitter Trump critic to an eager supporter.

Previously, Trump and Rubio had fought each other to the point of personal insult. Rubio called Trump an "impostor" who was not fit for the office of president. Trump, in turn, had accused his opponent at the time of being "a disaster for Florida" who would not even be "elected dog catcher in an election".

Rubio said in a CNN interview at the time that he wanted to prevent Hillary Clinton from moving into the White House by changing his mind. However, according to Michael Rubin, a foreign policy expert at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, the ambitious Republican has rather abandoned his morally clear positions in order to keep his job and possible career prospects. It is no secret that Rubio wants to become president.

Trump names Rubio as a possible successor

The calculation seems to be working. Today, Rubio is US Secretary of State and National Security Advisor to the White House. And the steps of the career ladder could go further - to the very top: After Trump ruled out an unconstitutional third term as president, he named Rubio as a possible successor alongside Vance.

Rubio, once a passionate advocate for development aid, has overseen the hollowing out of USAID, leading to the firing of nearly all USAID employees, the closure of health centers in Africa and the Middle East, and new projections of a rise in infectious and communicable diseases in developing countries.

A longtime foreign policy hawk who harshly criticized previous presidents for engaging in dialogue with US adversaries, Rubio now defends Trump's diplomatic overtures to Russia, Iran, Hamas and Venezuela. Rubio is even in favor of radical ideas, such as the takeover of Greenland or the integration of Canada into the United States. He also agreed with El Salvador that migrants deported from the USA could be detained in questionable circumstances in a notorious local prison.

Just a few months ago, Republicans were still speculating about how long Rubio would last in the stormy cauldron of President Donald Trump's inner circle. In the meantime, the former senator from Florida has become the most powerful US cabinet member by title since Henry Kissinger, who was also National Security Advisor.

Balancing act as National Security Advisor

Rubio is proceeding with caution and is keeping quiet about how he will lead the National Security Council. After all, the job carries certain risks: the White House council, the National Security Council NSC, presents the president with policy options for emerging crises by summarizing the contributions of the country's leading intelligence, military, cyber and diplomatic representatives - not always to the president's satisfaction. Trump has forced out four of the five National Security Advisors who have served under him since 2016.

Rubio is powerful because he is reluctant to exercise this power, knowing full well that there were many former Trump officials before him, writes theWashington Post. He has not filled the State Department with neoconservative ideologues who want to counter Trump's overtures to Iran or Russia. However, practically no one believes that Rubio would pursue Trump's overtures to Moscow or Tehran if he were president.

According to a White House official, Trump is counting on Rubio: he is "good" for TV hits and his "unobtrusive" staff works well with Trump's team - a rare quality in the often chaotic universe that Trump gathers around him. "If I have a problem, I call Marco - he solves it," Trump said earlier this month.

However, foreign policy expert Michael Rubin believes that Rubio has ruined his political future in the long term because he has betrayed his principles. "Trump builds up individuals only to knock them off their pedestals later. In the end, Marco Rubio will lose his job one way or another."