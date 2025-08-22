Elon Musk is a personality that leaves no one indifferent. ats

Elon Musk polarizes. In his book "Elon Musk in 50 Tweets", expert David Chavalarias decodes the machinations of the SpaceX boss and his relationships with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Gregoire Galley

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tesla boss Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump pursue common ideological goals.

Musk uses his power via social networks such as X to wage targeted culture wars and influence political narratives - sometimes in concert with Russia.

In this interview, academic David Chavalarias explains the extent to which Musk's digital influence threatens a creeping takeover of power, which users should defend themselves against through decentralized platforms. Show more

At the beginning of your book, you present Elon Musk as the new strong man in Washington. Why is he so close to Donald Trump despite some friction?

David Chavalarias: It's important to keep in mind that Elon Musk and Donald Trump have aligned interests, which are essentially to bring America in line. During his time as head of the DOGE (Department of Government Effectiveness), Musk has been very active in supporting Trump in this direction by taking on the federal government, whose institutions were curbing Trump's power and trying to regulate Musk's activities.

David Chavalarias Keystone David Chavalarias is a French mathematician and writer and research director at CAMS (Centre d'analyse sociale et de mathématiques) and director of the Institute of Complex Systems in Paris Île-de-France.

But they are also two characters with very strong egos. In this sense, as Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon said, there can be no two sun kings in the same sky and disputes are inevitable.

Despite everything, it must be noted that their dispute did not last long, as Musk quickly retracted his message accusing Trump of being in the Epstein files. A few weeks later, Trump even stated that Musk was a good person and was just having a bad phase.

To summarize, the two men have mostly ego squabbles, but since they have converging and complementary goals - Trump wants to dominate America and Musk wants to conquer Mars - they help each other.

«The relationship between Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin is quite opaque.» David Chavalarias Head of research at CAMS

Where did Musk's plan to colonize Mars come from?

This obsession stems from his childhood. Elon Musk lived in a very violent family and social environment in apartheid South Africa. To protect himself, he took refuge in science fiction books, particularly those by Isaac Asimov. The latter explains that in order to save humanity, it must become multiplanetary, as planet Earth has a finite, albeit very long, lifespan.

However, it must be understood that Elon Musk does not want to protect the people currently living on Earth, but to ensure that humans can form societies on any planet at any time in the future. That is something completely different. His first target as head of DOGE, for example, was the world's leading aid organization for the poorest of the poor, USAID, which, according to experts, led to tens of thousands of deaths in the first three months alone.

Like Donald Trump, Elon Musk believes that "wokeness" is responsible for the "suicide of humanity". How do you explain this view of things?

For Donald Trump and Elon Musk, "wokeness" is a collective term for everyone who doesn't think like them, i.e. usually left-wingers, progressives or liberals. Elon Musk is also convinced that "wokeness" is something you can catch like a virus.

His goal is therefore to eradicate it by waging a kind of cultural war against it via digital means such as his social network X. So this label is a strategy to stigmatize and dehumanize anyone who doesn't think like him and to justify measures to exclude or even suppress them.

In your book, you also discuss the relationship between Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin. While he supported Volodymyr Zelenskyi's country at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Tesla boss suddenly moved closer to the Kremlin chief. Why?

The relationship between Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin is rather opaque. Nevertheless, if you trace the exchanges between Musk and close confidants of the Russian president, it seems that the Kremlin made it clear to him that he must not get in Putin's way if he wanted to fly to Mars.

And this became even clearer with the start of the war in Ukraine, as Elon Musk began to fully adopt the Kremlin's narratives, which referred to very Russia-friendly peace plans, for example. I also think that Elon Musk is afraid that the Ukraine conflict could degenerate into a larger war that would slow down or even destroy his plans to colonize Mars. To prevent this, he takes the side of the strongest.

At the end of your book, you quote a close Putin confidant as saying: "Trump has obligations. As a responsible person, he will be obliged to fulfill them." What are his obligations and what risks can the US president take?

This statement to the official Russian news agency was made by Nikolai Patrushev, a close adviser to Vladimir Putin. It is difficult to say whether this is the truth or just rumors to score points with public opinion. In any case, there are many indications that Donald Trump is in debt to Vladimir Putin.

It is clear that the Russian president helped Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections in the form of disinformation on social media, and Trump even publicly asked Putin to help him denigrate his opponents, even if it could not be formally proven that there was collusion in the 2016 or subsequent elections. However, many experts still believe that Putin has the means to blackmail Trump.

Moreover, although the billionaire is outraged by the Kremlin leader's machinations, he has done nothing to slow down the war in Ukraine. On the contrary, he even supported several of Putin's demands, including a weakening of Nato, dismantled several federal structures responsible for combating interference from states like Russia and appointed several pro-Kremlin figures to head important federal agencies.

In short, they are acting like two collaborators in a new international order, and Vladimir Putin's latest visit to Alaska makes it literally clear that Trump rolls out the red carpet to Putin whenever he asks for it.

Finally, you mention that Elon Musk has carried out a "digital coup d'état". How can each individual defend themselves against this creeping takeover?

It is indeed a digital coup d'état to which Elon Musk, at the head of DOGE, has contributed by collecting all the state's data and instrumentalizing its infrastructures. But long before that, Musk had already recognized the importance of social networks for the conquest of power.

Since his takeover of Twitter, which was transformed into X, Musk has completely redesigned this social network so that it can function efficiently as a propaganda tool for his ideas and those of his political allies such as Donald Trump or, in Europe, the far-right parties.

But X only has influence because it is used. To combat this takeover, users can turn to platforms that have open computer protocols and are resistant to this kind of takeover. I'm thinking in particular of decentralized social networks like Bluesky or Mastodon.

