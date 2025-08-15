The picture is deceptive: Trump (left) and Putin (right) are negotiating in Alaska - Zelensky (center) remains on the sidelines. Morissard/Bednyakov/AP/dpa

The future of Ukraine could be negotiated in Alaska without European participation. For Europe, this is a bitter sign of dwindling relevance on the world stage.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin is raising fears in Europe about a possible agreement on Ukraine without European participation.

Geopolitics expert Remo Reginold criticizes Europe's lack of strategic strength.

Trump, meanwhile, is showing restraint. According to the expert, however, he could be preparing far-reaching geopolitical deals in Alaska. Show more

The Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is casting long shadows in Europe. On paper, it is a bilateral meeting between the USA and Russia, but behind the scenes the security and future of Europe is at stake.

The concern: the two superpowers could seal the fate of Ukraine behind closed doors - and without direct European involvement.

"It can be assumed that a kind of provisional agreement between the USA and Russia has been reached behind the scenes on a geopolitical level in recent days and weeks. Otherwise there would be no summit," says Remo Reginold, Director of the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs (SIGA), to blue News. However, a definitive agreement is still being negotiated.

Selenskyj and Merz demonstrate unity

At a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Wednesday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear: "Fundamental European and Ukrainian security interests must be safeguarded in Alaska." This is the message the Europeans are sending Trump. Merz spoke of "hope for movement" and "hope for peace in Ukraine".

Volodymyr Zelenskyi, President of Ukraine, and Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz underlined their joint position in Berlin on Wednesday. Keystone

Big words, but according to Reginold they are likely to be merely symbolic: "President Selensky has lost his charisma." He will have to make do with his European allies, who are also unable to present a truly united and powerful front. "Chancellor Merz's words seemed more like a last-ditch attempt to interfere in the summit." The unity is not as great as it appears.

"Europe is not equipped for the new world politics"

About the person Bild: Christin Schäfer Remo Reginold is Director of the Swiss Institute for Global Affairs (SIGA). He studied political science, philosophy and theology and has conducted research in France, the UK and the USA.

The fact remains: Merz is no more invited to the Alaska summit than Selensky or any other European head of state. For Reginold, this is a symptom of deeper weaknesses: "Europe is not equipped, literally or figuratively, for the new world politics." Neither is it possible to be united, nor to make clever use of European diversity. Investments in infrastructure, geopolitical dependencies and military potential have been neglected and have not been significantly prioritized in the last three years.

The war in Ukraine is taking place on European soil. Nevertheless, Reginold says: "We are still doing too well. The wars and crises are obviously still too far away, both geographically and mentally."

A good, productive meeting with UK Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer. We continue to coordinate our positions.



Yesterday, together with all our partners, and today in a bilateral format, we discussed expectations for the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects. We also discussed in… pic.twitter.com/mcM1f2dPTd — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 14, 2025

In a kind of diplomatic act of desperation, Europe recently presented its own peace plan for Ukraine. The five most important cornerstones: A ceasefire, Ukraine must have a seat at the table, the current frontline must be the starting point for territorial issues, robust security guarantees for Kiev and a joint transatlantic strategy.

Trump's deceptive restraint

However, Reginold does not believe that such appeals will significantly influence the negotiating table in Alaska. "You can already see how narratives and positions are shifting in Europe and even in Ukraine." He believes that the British are currently acting the most skillfully: "They are trying not to disavow the USA and to take a mediating position in the transatlantic structure."

Especially as Trump is an unpredictable man at the head of the USA, who is by no means afraid to snub international partner countries with his decisions. Switzerland has also recently experienced this with Trump's tariff hammer.

According to his own statements, Trump's main aim in Alaska is to listen and not to conclude a deal. According to Reginold, these statements should be taken with a grain of salt: "Anything is conceivable. Trump is exerting pressure in all directions, leaving all doors open." Geopolitical deals could also be an issue in Alaska, such as tariffs against Russia or its partners.

Areas such as energy, raw materials and investments could also be a pawn on the US side. "We in Europe have now developed a tube view of what is actually at stake." Geopolitics is a broad, creative field. "We have forgotten how to play this keyboard."

"Putin is concerned with the price of peace"

Moscow has also already indicated that it wants to discuss bilateral issues and a "normalization of relations" in Alaska. Meanwhile, Russian troops have intensified their advances in eastern Ukraine. In July, the UN recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in the conflict since May 2022.

From Reginold's point of view, this is no coincidence: Putin wants to "get the maximum out of the situation".

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Russian delegation at the summit in Alaska: Lavrov, Ushakov, Belousov, Siluanov, and Dmitriev … besides Putin.



The delegation is big. pic.twitter.com/drS6sVJHSK — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) August 14, 2025

This raises the question of whether the Kremlin leader is even interested in peace in Ukraine. Reginold: "I think it's about the price of peace or the price of war." Specifically: if the price of war is too high or peace is attractive enough, then Putin will give in.

Regaining strength with three points

Europe is trying to counter the threat of marginalization with strategic rearmament. New aid packages for Kiev have also already been announced. However, in order to regain more weight on the world stage, Reginold is calling for three things: "Firstly, hard power as the foundation of all soft power: you have to have something to negotiate, something to offer." Examples of this include money, technology, armed forces and energy.

The second point the geopolitics expert mentions is a "vision that is not too narrow and not too broad". In a narrative age, good stories are needed. And ultimately, "we in Europe must learn to use our diversity strategically again." For example, Italy's head of government Giorgia Meloni could play on her closeness to Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron could act as a moralizer and Chancellor Merz or UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer could take on the role of mediator. "But this would have to happen as part of a joint strategy," says Reginold.

Whether this is enough to return from the cat's table to the center of world politics may not be decided in Alaska - but in dealing with its consequences.

