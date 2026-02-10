ARCHIVE - French President Emmanuel Macron in front of the Élysée Palace in Paris. sda

French President Macron is calling for more investment and shared debt in the EU in order to keep up economically with China and the USA.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmanuel Macron calls for more joint investments and new EU debt ahead of an informal EU summit.

Europe is investing too little in defense, artificial intelligence and green technologies compared to China and the USA, he said.

Macron also wants to strengthen an alternative to the US dollar with Eurobonds. Show more

Ahead of an informal EU summit on competitiveness, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Europe to join forces in order to assert itself economically against China and the USA. Europe must invest more, protect its economy, forge new trade alliances and become more sovereign, Macron said in an interview with several European newspapers, including "Süddeutsche Zeitung" and "Le Monde".

"I am telling you: If we do nothing, Europe will be swept away in five years," Macron said. "We have to think of Europe as a power that we create together. We must be able to protect ourselves from the rest of the world, we must try to spread our model." Europe must wake up and grow up geopolitically, Macron said ahead of the meeting of EU heads of state and government on Thursday, at which they intend to discuss the impact of the new geopolitical and geo-economic environment on the EU's competitiveness.

More investment in future technologies

"We are not investing enough in defense and security, in technologies and ecological change, in artificial intelligence and quantum technology," said the French President. "These are the three battles that need to be fought. We invest much less than the Chinese and the Americans." Joint European investment is needed.

"We need to create a common debt capacity for future-oriented expenditure, i.e. for defense, green technologies, artificial intelligence and quantum computing," said Macron. "If we want to do this at an appropriate scale and pace, we must now complement our measures with private savings and the European budget with Eurobonds for the future, precisely in these three areas." This is not about communitizing existing debts, said the head of state of highly indebted France.

Alternative to the dollar

The global market is increasingly afraid of the American dollar and is looking for alternatives, said Macron. "Let's offer it European debt." A democratic constitutional state is an enormously attractive factor for all investors worldwide. "It is therefore a unique opportunity that would also make it possible to tackle the dominance of the dollar."