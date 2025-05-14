New safety regulations for air travelers have been in force in Turkey since 2 May. The measures relate in particular to passenger behavior after landing.
Anyone who unbuckles their seatbelt prematurely or stands up before the seatbelt sign goes out is classified as breaking the rules and risks being reported to the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This can impose a fine, the exact amount of which has yet to be determined.
Staff to punish violations of the seatbelt requirement
Turkish Airlines was the first airline to implement the new regulations. Cabin crew have now been instructed to punish violations of the seatbelt requirement.
In addition, an announcement will be made after landing reminding passengers not to stand up until the aircraft has reached its parking position and the seatbelt sign has gone out.
Pushing is also no longer permitted when leaving the aircraft. Passengers are informed via loudspeakers that they should only stand up and enter the aisle when it is their turn.
These measures are intended to increase safety on board and ensure a smoother disembarkation process. Turkey is a popular tourist destination and the new rules affect all flights to the country. Tourists should therefore familiarize themselves with the regulations to avoid any unpleasant surprises.