Turkish Airlines was the first airline to implement the new regulations. Picture: IMAGO/Frank Sorge

New regulations for air passengers have recently come into force in Turkey. If you unbuckle your seatbelt too soon after landing, you can expect a fine.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Since May 2, a strict seatbelt requirement has been in force in Turkey after landing; prematurely standing up or unbuckling can be punished with a fine.

Turkish Airlines is already implementing the new rules with announcements and checks.

The aim is to ensure greater safety and a more orderly disembarkation. Show more

New safety regulations for air travelers have been in force in Turkey since 2 May. The measures relate in particular to passenger behavior after landing.

Anyone who unbuckles their seatbelt prematurely or stands up before the seatbelt sign goes out is classified as breaking the rules and risks being reported to the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This can impose a fine, the exact amount of which has yet to be determined.

Staff to punish violations of the seatbelt requirement

Turkish Airlines was the first airline to implement the new regulations. Cabin crew have now been instructed to punish violations of the seatbelt requirement.

In addition, an announcement will be made after landing reminding passengers not to stand up until the aircraft has reached its parking position and the seatbelt sign has gone out.

Pushing is also no longer permitted when leaving the aircraft. Passengers are informed via loudspeakers that they should only stand up and enter the aisle when it is their turn.

These measures are intended to increase safety on board and ensure a smoother disembarkation process. Turkey is a popular tourist destination and the new rules affect all flights to the country. Tourists should therefore familiarize themselves with the regulations to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

More videos from the department