Fraud was perpetrated at the Ikea checkouts. KEYSTONE

An Ikea cashier from Freiburg im Breisgau is alleged to have operated a sophisticated fraud scheme for years and defrauded her employer of around 130,000 euros - the equivalent of a good 119,000 francs. Together with her husband, daughter and other accomplices, the 50-year-old is now standing trial before the Freiburg district court.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 50-year-old Ikea cashier is on trial in Freiburg: together with family members and acquaintances, she is alleged to have stolen goods worth around 130,000 euros over a period of years.

The system worked via unpaid checkout transactions and retained receipts - it was discovered due to frequent inventory discrepancies.

The accused announced a confession; if she cooperates, she faces a maximum of three years in prison. Show more

For years, Stefanie M. is said to have systematically exploited her position as a cashier at the Ikea store in the north of Freiburg. The principle was simple: friends and relatives passed through her checkout without their purchases being recorded or accounted for. At the same time, the accused kept receipts from regular paying customers and instructed accomplices to steal the corresponding goods, writes "Bild". With the receipts, the stolen goods could then be exchanged or refunded without any problems.

Co-defendant Marco S., who himself works in retail, described the processes bluntly in court: passing without payment had become routine. Stefanie M. had sent him pictures of furniture she wanted via WhatsApp. According to his statements, stolen goods were also sold on the internet at half price.

Greed became his downfall

The indictment against Stefanie M. lists a total of 218 cases of theft. Her husband Vito (46) and daughter Annah (28) also profited. The scam was ultimately uncovered due to the sheer frequency of the transactions: the losses were noticed during stocktaking, and suspicious neighbors of the daughter noticed the constant Ikea deliveries.

Public prosecutor Dominik Stahl charged the main defendant at the Freiburg district court in Baden-Württemberg. On the very first day of the trial, Stefanie M. signaled her willingness to confess - the judge promised her a maximum sentence of three years. Shortly after the agreement, she burst into tears and was unable to make any further statements. The trial will continue on Monday.