US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken surprisingly openly about his former drug addiction in a podcast. For him, daily attendance at addiction meetings during the pandemic was crucial to his now 40-year abstinence.

Even many critics had probably not expected this openness: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave surprisingly detailed insights into his former drug addiction in a podcast with YouTuber Theo Von - and chose drastic words.

As a guest on the podcast "This Past Weekend", an episode of which was released on Thursday, Kennedy confirmed that he and Von know each other "from meetings". Both had gone through drug withdrawal together.

"I used to snort cocaine from toilet seats"

The nephew of former US President John F. Kennedy has been abstinent for more than 40 years. He sees the cornerstone of his lasting sobriety in his consistent attendance at daily meetings with other addicts.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr:



“I'm not scared of a germ. I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” pic.twitter.com/aqKZTEujXk — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 12, 2026

He stuck to this ritual, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. "That was one of the things we continued to do every day during Covid: Live meetings," Kennedy said. "We moved out of the bank. There were about 15 of us that moved out of the bank and we moved into the Palisades Playhouse, in Los Angeles, which has now burned down during the fire. (...) It was kind of a pirate group. And I said, I don't care what happens. I go to a meeting every day."

And then the sentence that makes you sit up and take notice: "I said I'm not afraid of germs, you know, I used to snort cocaine off toilet seats, and I know this disease will kill me if I don't do something about it, if I don't get treatment - which for me means going to meetings every day. It's just bad for my life. So for me, it was about survival."

No fear of corona

Kennedy, who is considered a harsh critic of the Biden administration's coronavirus measures, explained that he was therefore not afraid of being infected with the coronavirus. It was clear to him: The greater danger lay in a relapse.

Kennedy has never made a secret of his drug past. He was arrested for heroin possession in 1983. A year later, he began his withdrawal - the start of a new life. The meetings with other addicts were the elixir "that kept us all abstinent".

