Right-wing online commentator Tucker Carlson has publicly distanced himself from U.S. President Donald Trump’s party. “Under no circumstances would I support the Republican Party,” Carlson said on the “Can’t Be Censored” podcast. The reason, the former Fox host explained, is that Republicans “put the interests of another country above those of their own citizens.”

ARCHIVE – Donald Trump, then the Republican presidential candidate, speaks with Tucker Carlson during a show on the Tucker Carlson Live Tour at the Desert Diamond Arena. Photo: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

The longtime Trump supporter specifically referred to Israel. Carlson had previously criticized the U.S. president over the war in Iran, which the U.S. waged alongside Israel. The episode aired last week but was picked up by several U.S. media outlets on Monday (local time).

Carlson: Current Republican Policy Is Immoral

“I’ve voted Republican my whole life,” Carlson continued, “but the Republicans’ current policies are immoral and indefensible.” “I’m out,” said the 57-year-old, “and if I’m leaving, I think many other people will do the same.” He added, however, that he didn’t know who he would vote for instead. “I won’t support the Democratic Party either,” Carlson said.

Trump is under pressure ahead of the crucial midterm congressional elections in early November, in which Republicans aim to defend their razor-thin majorities in both chambers. Many supporters of the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement had hoped Trump would focus more on domestic issues.

A Close Ally of Trump

Carlson’s career path is closely linked to that of the U.S. president. Especially during Trump’s first term, the television journalist made a name for himself as a star on the conservative U.S. network Fox News. He also used his show to spread conspiracy theories and misinformation and to incite hatred against minorities. In 2023, he was fired, though no reasons were given at the time. Shortly after leaving Fox News, he launched his own online show.