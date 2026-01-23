A cabinet reshuffle was meant to bolster Friedrich Merz—but instead, the chancellor has plunged himself into his biggest crisis yet. The chaos is costing him his authority and the support of his own party. How much longer will he remain in office?

Chancellor on the Brink In Free Fall – How Friedrich Merz Is Squandering His Power and Faces the Prospect of Losing His Position

Here's what it's all about A botched government reshuffle cost German Chancellor Friedrich Merz not only the public's trust but also support within his own CDU party.

Following the setbacks of recent weeks, doubts are growing in Berlin that Merz will be able to hold on to the chancellorship until the end of the year

In line with this, according to a new survey, only 17 percent of Germans believe the government is capable of reliably fulfilling its responsibilities. Summary created with

According to a new survey, Germans' trust in the government has fallen to an all-time low. According to the public opinion poll commissioned by the civil servants' union dbb, only 17 percent still believe the government is capable of fulfilling its responsibilities.

For dbb Chairman Volker Geyer, this is a clear warning sign: “The results of our survey are a disaster and a wake-up call for the government. Confidence in the state’s ability to act has fallen to a new all-time low. Politicians must take action to halt this downward spiral,” warns in *Bild*.

German politicians, however, had other things on their minds over the past two weeks. Chancellor Friedrich Merz reshuffled his cabinet—and caused chaos and uncertainty. As a result, the chancellor suffered an enormous loss of authority. Not even within his own party, the CDU, does anyone still believe that Friedrich Merz will manage to “climb out of this hole he dug for himself,” as *Der Spiegel* analyzes.

"It will be over by September 21 at the latest"

In light of the debacle surrounding the cabinet reshuffle, quite a few people in Berlin’s political circles are wondering whether Friedrich Merz will still be chancellor by the end of the year. This isn’t the first time there have been whispers about the chancellor’s downfall, as “blue News” already reported two months ago reported two months ago.

The fact that Merz is squandering his authority even within his own ranks is disastrous for him. Because this also erodes his power. The influential CDU regional chapter in Rhineland-Palatinate has already openly rebelled against the chancellor’s leadership style. And Merz’s measures aren’t going over well with the public either: In a poll conducted by RTL/n-tv, more than two-thirds of respondents did not believe that the government would now function more reliably.

“By September 21 at the latest, he’ll have to throw in the towel or be forced to step down,” a prominent CDU politician is quoted as saying anonymously in *Der Spiegel*. But how did things come to this so quickly for Friedrich Merz?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is currently quite isolated, even within his own party. EPA Pool

Merz has a great opportunity—and he's squandering it

The alleged twilight of the chancellor’s tenure began with Jens Spahn’s resignation. The chairman of the CDU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag was considered a major rival to Friedrich Merz—until he stumbled over a surrogacy scandal in mid-July.

He had previously revealed that he and his husband, Daniel Funke, had had a child through a surrogate mother in the United States. In doing so, the couple circumvented a ban in effect in Germany and supported by the CDU.

The fact that he was able to replace his rival within the party and reshuffle his government at the same time was actually a major opportunity for Friedrich Merz. By making changes—or, rather, a reshuffling—of personnel in key positions, the chancellor could have sparked a sense of renewal while simultaneously strengthening his own position.

Would have. Because what Merz did over the past two weeks left many observers rubbing their eyes in disbelief and drove many of his party colleagues to despair. Merz wanted to demonstrate unity and drive. In fact, he triggered a chain reaction in which every supposed solution gave rise to new problems. What was planned as a decisive move soon came to resemble an improvised job fair.

"Unacceptable situation" amid staff reshuffle

The handling of the situation involving Transportation Minister Patrick Schnieder became a symbol of the debacle. Merz wanted to replace him and had already found a successor in Fritz Güntzler, a finance policy expert.

According to information from the German Press Agency, Güntzler initially agreed. However, a few hours before the planned announcement, he withdrew his consent for professional reasons. At that point, Schnieder already knew that Merz wanted to fire him.

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For Schnieder, the situation became almost unbearable: The chancellor no longer wanted him in office, but was also unable to name a replacement. After several days, the minister finally asked to be dismissed himself in order to put an end to the “undignified situation.” It wasn’t until days later that Merz was able to introduce a successor, Steffen Bilger.

The move of CDU Secretary-General Carsten Linnemann to the Ministry of Health also required some explanation. Just the year before, the CDU Secretary-General himself had publicly expressed doubts that he could be successful as health minister without a background in the field. Now, of all people, he was to take over this complex portfolio.

Added to this was the impression that Linnemann was leaving his previous post only reluctantly. This is hardly the kind of political optimism one would expect, and personnel decisions turned into a public leadership dispute. The powerful CDU state chapter in Rhineland-Palatinate canceled a planned meeting with Merz and stated that the necessary minimum level of trust and respect no longer existed.

Major Trouble in Key Election Campaigns

And Merz? He tried to limit the damage—with further personnel decisions that, at best, could be described as clumsy. He replaced ministers of state and state secretaries. The result is an Economic Affairs Minister, Katherina Reiche, who is visibly on the ropes, and three angry state premiers.

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Two of them are from the east: specifically, from there, where state elections are coming up this fall. In polls, the CDU is trailing the AfD, especially in Saxony-Anhalt. Instead of supporting the state chapters during the election campaign, Merz made headlines with stories of conflict, contempt, and a lack of coordination.

The extent of the damage has become apparent within the CDU’s leadership bodies. There, Merz is now being openly criticized for technical mistakes, his communication, and his leadership style. According to *Der Spiegel*, no one is coming to the chancellor’s defense.

That is precisely where the real danger lies for Merz. A chancellor can weather poor poll numbers. He can replace ministers and cope with political setbacks. The situation becomes dangerous when his own party no longer believes he has the situation under control.

"It was supposed to be a summer of hope—but suddenly the German Christian Democrats find themselves in a summer of horror," The “Neue Zürcher Zeitung” also comments on the situation in the neighboring country.

Saxony-Anhalt Will Decide Merz's Future

There, Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s position is precarious. His removal has not yet been decided, especially since a head of government in Germany cannot be forced out of office merely due to public discontent. For him to be replaced in the Bundestag, a majority vote in favor of a successor would be required. As early as this spring, Hendrik Wüst was being touted as a possible “replacement chancellor,” though this did not lead to any concrete rebellion.

“By September 21 at the latest, he’ll have to throw in the towel or be forced to step down”—the prophecy of the anonymous CDU politician might just come true. On that day, state legislative elections will be held in Saxony-Anhalt, with the AfD on track to win an absolute majority. It is Merz’s make-or-break election.

With material from the dpa news agency.