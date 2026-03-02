French President Macron gives a special speech. KEYSTONE

With a strategic appearance at the Île Longue submarine base, French President Emmanuel Macron announces more nuclear warheads and joint nuclear exercises with Germany. The message is clear: Europe should be a stronger deterrent.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emmanuel Macron wants to increase the number of French nuclear warheads and does not give any concrete figures.

France is planning its first joint nuclear military exercises with Germany in 2026.

The announcement was made demonstratively in front of a strategic nuclear submarine - as a signal of deterrence. Show more

In front of the massive silhouette of the nuclear submarine "Le Téméraire" at the Île Longue base, Emmanuel Macron sent a clear security policy message. France will expand its nuclear arsenal. "I have ordered an increase in the number of nuclear warheads in our arsenal," said Macron. He deliberately did not give any figures. "To be free, you have to be feared."

The location was no coincidence. Île Longue is considered the heart of the French nuclear deterrent. The country's strategic nuclear submarines operate from here. At least one is always on patrol - hidden in the Atlantic, ready for a second strike. It is precisely this permanent, barely detectable retaliatory capability that forms the core of French doctrine.

Germany as a "key partner"

At the same time, Macron announced closer cooperation with Germany. "Germany is a key partner," he said. The first steps should begin this year. Visits to strategic locations and joint nuclear military exercises are conceivable.

At the same time, the President made it clear that the final decision on French nuclear weapons would remain exclusively in Paris. No co-determination by other states was envisaged.

The "extended deterrent" was intended to complement NATO, not replace it. In view of the geopolitical tensions, Macron spoke of a "time of upheaval with considerable risks".

Europe's nuclear reorganization?

France currently has around 300 nuclear warheads. Deterrence is based on two pillars: strategic submarines and air-launched cruise missiles that can be carried by Rafale fighter jets. Tactical battlefield nuclear weapons are not provided for in French doctrine.

Germany, on the other hand, continues to rely on US nuclear weapons stored at Büchel Air Base as part of its nuclear sharing program.