If you drive on the highway in Italy, you have to pay a toll. In future, you will get money back if you get stuck in a traffic jam. Bild: IMAGO/Manfred Segerer

Anyone who spends significantly longer than usual on a toll highway in Italy due to roadworks will be able to claim back tolls in future. The new regulation will come into force before the start of the peak travel season.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you From Monday, Italy will introduce a rule allowing drivers to reclaim part or all of the toll in the event of long traffic jams due to roadworks on toll freeways.

The compensation also applies to foreign drivers and can be applied for via an app.

The amount of the refund depends on the distance and delay.

The government describes the reform as a strengthening of drivers' rights. However, consumer advocates doubt its effectiveness and warn of possible toll increases to finance the refunds. Show more

In Italy, you will be reimbursed in future if you are stuck in a traffic jam for too long on a toll highway due to roadworks.

The new regulation comes into force this Monday, i.e. before the start of the peak travel season. If the normal travel time is significantly exceeded, the operator must refund the toll in part or even in full under certain conditions.

Compensation can be applied for via an app that brings together all operators of private freeways. Drivers should already receive money back if the journey takes ten minutes longer than usual on a route of just under 100 kilometers.

For longer journeys , the delay must be longer. If the journey takes more than two hours, the entire toll is generally refunded according to the traffic authority's guidelines. The regulation also applies to drivers from abroad.

Exceptions in the event of accidents and storms

Payment is only required if the refund amount is more than one euro. The freeway company Autostrade per l'Italia has calculated, for example, that it will refund 75 percent if you take 40 minutes longer than usual on a 90-kilometre route. If it takes one hour, everything is refunded.

No money is refunded in the case of so-called emergency roadworks, accidents or weather-related disruptions. The new system should be fully operational by December.

The new regulation was pushed forward by the right-wing government in Rome. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini describes the decision as a "turning point" for the implementation of drivers' rights. However, Italy's consumer protection association doubts that everything will work. "It is obvious that for years there will be no real penalties for those who offer users a poor service," they say.

In addition, consumer advocates warn that operators are offsetting their costs for refunds by increasing fees.

Fees are highest in Italy and France

Italy has a total of around 7000 kilometers of freeways. Tolls have to be paid for the vast majority of them. Across Europe, the charges are highest in Italy and France: according to consumer protection associations, an average of between seven and nine cents is charged per kilometer driven. Other countries such as Austria and Switzerland rely on vignettes.

Italy also claims to have the oldest highway in the world: The 50-kilometer stretch between the major city of Milan and Varese, 50 kilometers further north, was put into operation in 1924.

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