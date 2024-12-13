While Bashar al-Assad's fall is being celebrated in Damascus, the SNA is continuing the war in the Kurdish-controlled areas. The SDF is under pressure, but has advocates in Washington and Jerusalem.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you While Bashar al-Assad has been toppled, the civil war between the SNA and the SDF continues in Syria.

Both sides accuse each other of war crimes.

The USA and Israel fear that weakening the SDF would mean a strengthening of the so-called Islamic State. Show more

It's a video you'd rather not have seen. It shows fighters entering a hospital room in Manbij. They talk briefly to the two seriously injured patients in their beds. Then they shoot the men in front of the camera.

The shooters posted the clip online themselves. They are fighters from the Syrian National Army (SNA), which is supported by Turkey. Turkish-speaking users share the video.

This is how the murder video from Manbij is shared on the internet by a Turkish-speaking user. Image: Via X

"Wounded terrorists of PKK/YPG left behind, dying in disgrace after fleeing the city center of Manbij," writes one. Laugh emoji, grin emoji, thumbs up, popping the champagne corks.

"Turkish forces attack US-backed units"

The images of this war crime are uploaded on December 10. Bashar al-Assad's dictatorship is already history by then, but the fighting in Syria continues. The SNA is systematically attacking areas held by either the Kurdish People's Defense Units (YPG) or the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

A resident of Hassakeh told North Press that after the #Syria(n) regime’s fall, pro-Turkish factions began launching attacks on Kurdish communities. He voiced fears that continued displacement caused by ongoing attacks would exacerbate their suffering.https://t.co/nL0XSeLEKa — The Syrian Observer (@observesyria) December 13, 2024

Several groups have come together under the umbrella of the SDF, but it too is dominated by Kurdish militias. Ankara considers both the YPG and the SDF to be in the shadow of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). One day after the fall of Aleppo, parts of the SNA therefore moved east to drive the Kurds out of Manbij.

We will clear other parts of Syria from terrorist organizations and invaders and create the necessary ground for all of our brothers and sisters to return to their homes. https://t.co/G0VQrqhFMi — Clash Report (@clashreport) December 13, 2024

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is providing support: his jets and drones are preparing the SNA attacks on the ground. "Turkish forces attack US-backed units", marveled the New York Times on December 8, the day Assad fled to Moscow.

Erdogan wants to "take advantage of the current chaos"

Washington has stationed around 900 soldiers in Syria and is mainly helping the SDF from the air. The US has long cooperated with the Kurds because they are fighting the so-called Islamic State, which had its unofficial capital in Raqqa, Syria, in 2013. The White House fears that the radicals could spread again in the area.

SDF Press: The following is the outcome of the battles that took place during the past three days in the Qarqozak Bridge and Tishreen Dam



🔥210 Turkish-backed terrorists eliminated, including 13 leaders

🔥Hundreds of wounded

🔥39 military vehicles were destroyed

🔥6 tanks of the… pic.twitter.com/K3Xdq2RelS — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) December 13, 2024

Erdogan and the SNA "want to use the current chaos to redraw the map in Turkey's favor," says Devorah Margolin from The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Ground is being taken from the SDF - "to ensure that their negotiating position is weakened".

Another important Arab SDF component splitting away. https://t.co/DibXmE8iVr — Mohammed A. Salih (@MohammedASalih) December 10, 2024

The attacks have consequences. Sunni militias are breaking away from the SDF. For example in Dair as-Saur on the Euphrates, which the Kurdish-dominated faction had to evacuate as a result. In Raqqa and al-Hasakah, there are allegedly demonstrations against the SDF, which are said to have been broken up by gunfire. There are said to have been deaths and injuries.

Israel wants to help Kurds

SNA and SDF accuse each other of war crimes. No agreements have yet been reached between the political arm of the SDF - the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) - and the HTS in Damascus, the Kurds write. It is completely unclear what will happen next - also because Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

Current map of the situation in north-eastern Syria: The SDF has from Manbij (A) and Dair as-Saur (B). Clashes are reported to have taken place in Raqqa (F) and al-Hasakah (C). Near the small town of Ain Issa (D), SNA and SDF are fighting with each other. At (E), Turkish artillery reportedly takes two villages under fire. Image: LiveUAMap/phi

The incoming US president wants to stay out of the conflict: "This is not our fight," the 78-year-old emphasizes on Truth Social. "Don't get involved!" However, there are some in his circle who are also worried about a new breeding ground for Islamist terrorists. This is what Robert Ford, former US ambassador to Syria, told the BBC.

SDF commander in chief :



We are ready for dialogue wi Turkey.



We hope Manbij ceasefire agreement will turn into a comprehensive one.



We hope Manbij agreement will come into force by tomorrow.



There should be no military forces in Manbij according to the ceasefire agreement — Mustafa Al-Ali (@Mustafa_Alali2) December 12, 2024

In public, Trump likes to emphasize his isolationism. In practice, however, this could be put into perspective by his administration. Last but not least, Washington will not risk endangering its ally Israel.

Exclusive: Senior Syrian Kurdish Leader Welcomes Israeli Support, Calls for Practical Measures



In an exclusive interview, Salih Muslim, @SalehMaslem a senior Syrian Kurdish political figure and founding member of the leadership council of the Democratic Union Party (#PYD) the… pic.twitter.com/vycsynPecQ — Saman Rasoulpour (@SamRasoulpour) December 9, 2024

Israel itself is calling for the attacks on the SDF to stop. The Kurds have fought "bravely" against the so-called IS and are a "stabilizing force" in Syria, explains Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar. Jerusalem is therefore in dialog with Washington.