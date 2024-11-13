  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Violent storms In Sicily, cars are washed into the sea by torrential rain

Andreas Fischer

13.11.2024

Heavy rain in Sicily: cars are swept off the road.
Heavy rain in Sicily: cars are swept off the road.
x.com/volcaholic

In summer, Sicily was still suffering from extreme heat. Now it is raining so heavily that cars are being washed into the sea. The fire department is in constant action.

13.11.2024, 17:57

13.11.2024, 18:01

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Sicily has been experiencing heavy rainfall for days.
  • Many roads are turning into raging rivers.
  • The masses of water repeatedly wash cars into the sea.
Show more

Several cars have been swept into the sea on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily as a result of heavy rainfall. The vehicles were washed away by the masses of water near the municipality of Riposto on the east coast, according to the fire department.

According to initial reports, no people were injured: The cars were parked on the road. Sicily has been suffering from persistent rain, including heavy downpours, for several days now.

The fire department had to be called out several times to evacuate people from their homes to safety. In a district of Riposto, they managed to get four residents out of a ground-floor apartment that was already flooded just in time.

On several occasions, the emergency services rescued drivers who were unable to get out of their vehicles without help. Amateur videos also showed vehicles almost completely submerged in mud.

Numerous rivers on the island, which is home to almost five million inhabitants, have also burst their banks. In many places, the water shot through the streets at high speed.

In Italy, there have already been several storms in recent months, particularly in northern regions such as Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. The south of the mainland and Sicily, on the other hand, suffered from extreme heat in the summer.

More on the topic

Storm ticker. Missing woman recovered dead at Lenk in the Bernese Oberland +++ Canton of Basel-Landschaft issues warning

Storm tickerMissing woman recovered dead at Lenk in the Bernese Oberland +++ Canton of Basel-Landschaft issues warning

Two weeks after devastating floods. Highest weather alert level in several Spanish regions

Two weeks after devastating floodsHighest weather alert level in several Spanish regions

Latest news. Trapped for three days - woman rescued alive in Spain

Latest newsTrapped for three days - woman rescued alive in Spain