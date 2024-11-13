Heavy rain in Sicily: cars are swept off the road. x.com/volcaholic

In summer, Sicily was still suffering from extreme heat. Now it is raining so heavily that cars are being washed into the sea. The fire department is in constant action.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sicily has been experiencing heavy rainfall for days.

Many roads are turning into raging rivers.

The masses of water repeatedly wash cars into the sea. Show more

Several cars have been swept into the sea on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily as a result of heavy rainfall. The vehicles were washed away by the masses of water near the municipality of Riposto on the east coast, according to the fire department.

According to initial reports, no people were injured: The cars were parked on the road. Sicily has been suffering from persistent rain, including heavy downpours, for several days now.

The fire department had to be called out several times to evacuate people from their homes to safety. In a district of Riposto, they managed to get four residents out of a ground-floor apartment that was already flooded just in time.

🚨 Catania, Sicily - Italy 🇮🇹



A river of water and mud floods streets, homes, and shops



The population is once again on its knees



Between volcanic ash and torrential rains, the people of Catania show incredible patience and resilience pic.twitter.com/U1kHth8Kvt — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) November 13, 2024

On several occasions, the emergency services rescued drivers who were unable to get out of their vehicles without help. Amateur videos also showed vehicles almost completely submerged in mud.

Numerous rivers on the island, which is home to almost five million inhabitants, have also burst their banks. In many places, the water shot through the streets at high speed.

In Italy, there have already been several storms in recent months, particularly in northern regions such as Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. The south of the mainland and Sicily, on the other hand, suffered from extreme heat in the summer.