Several cars have been swept into the sea on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily as a result of heavy rainfall. The vehicles were washed away by the masses of water near the municipality of Riposto on the east coast, according to the fire department.
According to initial reports, no people were injured: The cars were parked on the road. Sicily has been suffering from persistent rain, including heavy downpours, for several days now.
The fire department had to be called out several times to evacuate people from their homes to safety. In a district of Riposto, they managed to get four residents out of a ground-floor apartment that was already flooded just in time.
🚨 Catania, Sicily - Italy 🇮🇹
A river of water and mud floods streets, homes, and shops
The population is once again on its knees
Between volcanic ash and torrential rains, the people of Catania show incredible patience and resilience pic.twitter.com/U1kHth8Kvt
In Italy, there have already been several storms in recent months, particularly in northern regions such as Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy. The south of the mainland and Sicily, on the other hand, suffered from extreme heat in the summer.