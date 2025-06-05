He can't take it any longer, writes Elon Musk on his platform X: Donald Trump's Big Beuatiful Bill is a danger because of the rising debt. The White House smiles away the criticism, but Musk follows up.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Because Elon Musk can no longer "take it", he publicly criticizes Donald Trump's Big Beautiful Bill as "a disgusting abomination". It would increase the national deficit to 2.5 trillion dollars.

"That doesn't change the President's opinion", Trump's spokeswoman countered. Other Republicans also disagree.

Musk adds several more points on his Platform X and goes on a confrontational course with the government when it comes to the national debt.

Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen predicts a conflict that will get dirty. Show more

On Sunday, June 1, Donald Trump handed Elon Musk a golden key to the White House. Today, you have to wonder whether the richest man in the world will really be welcome there in the future.

The reason: the 53-year-old continues to beat the drum against the White House's so-called Big Beautiful Bill, which hides legislative projects and, above all, the government's upcoming budget.

Musk initially spoke to "CBS News" on the subject: the interview was conducted before his last day in the White House.

The South African native expressed his "disappointment with the massive spending bill that increases the budget deficit, doesn't reduce it and undermines the work of the DOGE team".

"A disgusting abomination"

And now Musk is following up - and barely holding back with his criticism. "I'm sorry, but I just can't take it anymore," begins his tweet. So it's clear that this is not followed by a song of praise for the Trump administration.

I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore.



This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.



Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Then the sentence: "This massive, outrageous, pork-filled spending bill from Congress is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: You know you made a mistake. You know it."

It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!) and burden America citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt https://t.co/dHCj3pprJO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

Four minutes later, Musk adds: Trump's budget will swell the national deficit to 2.5 trillion and burden the nation with "crushing, unsustainable debt".

"My friend Elon is terribly wrong"

The White House takes a completely different view: it is "patently false" that the new budget increases the national debt, says spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, brushing aside doubts about the Big Beautiful Bill. "That doesn't change the president's opinion. This is a big beautiful bill, and it stays that way."

DOOCY: How mad do you think President Trump is gonna be when he finds out that Elon Musk said, 'I'm sorry but I just can't stand it anymore. This massive, pork-filled congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination... ' LEAVITT: The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill



[image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 3. Juni 2025 um 19:44

"It's very disappointing," comments Mike Johnson Musk's criticism. The speaker of the House of Representatives explains that he is a friend. "But he's obviously a very intelligent person and he's done a lot of good work." But - "with all due respect": Musk is "terribly wrong" when it comes to the budget.

I count Elon Musk as a good friend, and Congressional Republicans appreciate everything he has done to put a spotlight on waste, fraud, and abuse in government.



Now that DOGE has identified wasteful spending, it is being quantified by the Administration, and codified by… pic.twitter.com/eQa5G2GqOX — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) June 3, 2025

Other Republicans are clearer: Musk "doesn't understand how the law works", said Congressman Darin Lahood to CNBC.

Musk follows up

What is actually the problem? The Trump administration is counting on positive effects from its economic policy. Others disagree. The official Congressional Budget Office predicts a deficit of 2.3 trillion dollars over ten years.

Interest payments already consume 25% of all government revenue.



If the massive deficit spending continues, there will only be money for interest payments and nothing else! No social security, no medical, no defense … nothing. https://t.co/UKp4HYdKRt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

Now the conservative Tax Foundation has also done the math. It claims to have included the effects of tax cuts and other measures - and it too comes up with a deficit of 1.7 trillion dollars. This is grist to Elon Musk's mill.

Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!



ENOUGH https://t.co/65bQQfthGo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2025

He now seems to be on a kind of crusade against the Big Beautiful Bill: On his X account, he is advertising for Republicans such as Ron Paul, who are warning of a rising national deficit, and posting and reposting admonishing words about the US debt himself.

This immense level of overspending will drive America into debt slavery! https://t.co/AuBXzJRjIT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2025

MSNBC asks Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen what he thinks about the looming "end of the bromance"? "Donald doesn't care about anything or anyone but himself," he replies. He didn't think the relationship with Musk would last long from the outset. "I'll even go one step further: I say Trump will end up taking Elon's money."