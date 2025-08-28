British tourists give their all to get the best spot by the pool at a vacation hotel in Tenerife. They spend the night on the sun loungers. A hotel guest films the whole thing and posts the video online.

Nicole Agostini

Tourists from the UK are taking the battle for sun loungers in Tenerife to a new extreme: they are spending the night on the sun loungers so that they can have the best spot by the pool.

A guest at the vacation hotel, Ben Smith, films the whole thing and posts the video on TikTok. He is surprised at how far the tourists can go with their behavior and writes under his published video: "They reserve the loungers, but the hotel has a rule that towels are removed if the lounger is left unattended - so they just lie on it."

