Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani is beset by militias and Trump. Image: KEystone / Bildmontage blue News

In the midst of the conflict between Iran and the US, Iraq is another country caught in the pincer grip. The US government is demanding the dissolution of pro-Iranian militias, imposing sanctions and halting security cooperation. Baghdad is faced with a dilemma that is almost impossible to solve.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The USA has suspended security cooperation with Iraq and is increasing the pressure on pro-Iranian militias.

These militias are deeply rooted in the state and can hardly be controlled or disbanded.

Prime Minister Sudani is caught between Washington and Tehran in a politically almost insoluble situation. Show more

The message from Washington is unmistakable. "The United States will not tolerate attacks on US interests and expects the Iraqi government to immediately take all measures to disband the Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq," Tommy Pigott, Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department, recently stated publicly.

What sounds like a clear demand comes up against a reality in Baghdad that can hardly be controlled.

The USA is not only threatening, it is already acting. According to US media reports, President Donald Trump's administration has suspended security cooperation with Iraq for the time being. Joint counter-terrorism operations against the "Islamic State", training programs and military financial aid are on hold for the time being. This is a serious blow for a country that is still dependent on support in terms of security policy.

Militias have long been part of the Iraqi system

They know this in Baghdad. Security advisor Hussein Allawi told the "New York Times" that cooperation must continue. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense warned internally that without US support, key military capabilities would be compromised. Iraq can hardly afford to break with Washington - and therein lies the dilemma.

Because what the USA is demanding is not easy to implement. The militias that Washington is targeting are not outside the Iraqi state - they are formally part of it, but are largely beyond its control.

Analyst Ramzy Mardini sums up the problem in a nutshell. "The issue is not a lack of will or a lack of capacity - it is that the boundaries of the Iraqi state itself are blurred." Washington assumes that Baghdad can act as a unified actor. However, this is only the case to a limited extent - also due to the massive influence of Tehran.

The roots of this situation go back to 2003. After the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iran took advantage of the power vacuum and systematically built up influence in Iraq through Shiite militias. Networks such as the Badr Organization, Asaib Ahl al-Haqq or Kataib Hezbollah, closely intertwined with the Lebanese terrorist militia, grew to become central power factors in the following years.

Members of Kataib Hezbollah in a photo from 2015. Image: Keystone

These groups received a decisive boost in 2014 in the fight against the "Islamic State". Dozens of militias were brought together under the umbrella of the Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF for short. Initially conceived as a defensive alliance, the PMF quickly developed into a parallel power structure with hundreds of thousands of fighters and considerable political influence.

The Iraqi state later attempted to integrate these forces. A 2016 law officially made the PMF part of the armed forces and subordinate to the prime minister. However, this formal control remained limited. Many of the most influential groups retained their own structures, economic networks and close ties to Iran. At times, the PMF even controlled border crossings autonomously - without Baghdad's consent.

Iranian commander travels to Iraq

Tehran's continued presence in Iraq was recently demonstrated once again. General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Iranian Quds unit, traveled to Baghdad and publicly warned against "foreign interference". The message was clear: Iran continues to claim influence over political decisions in its neighboring country. At the same time, Washington is now demanding the dissolution of these very forces, even though Baghdad only partially controls them. A dilemma.

For Prime Minister Mohammed Sudani, the situation is becoming ever tighter. His government relies on a political alliance in which forces close to Iran play a central role. At the same time, he is dependent on maintaining stable relations with the USA.

General Esmail Ghaani, commander of the Iranian Quds unit. Image: Keystone

Sudani has made his position clear himself. In an interview with Reuters, he said that the aim was to end all weapons outside of state institutions. At the same time, he set one condition: the withdrawal of US troops first. As long as American soldiers were in the country, they would provide the militias with the most important argument for their existence.

Two logics collide directly here. In Baghdad, it is believed that only a US withdrawal will create the basis for disarmament. In Washington, on the other hand, there is a growing conviction that such a withdrawal would strengthen Iran if the militias are not weakened first. The fronts have hardened and a common understanding is not yet in sight.

A roadmap already existed. The USA and Iraq had agreed in 2024 on a gradual withdrawal by 2026.

However, the conflict is intensifying at the same time. Since the escalation between the USA, Israel and Iran, Iraqi militias have stepped up their attacks. Hundreds of missile and drone attacks on US targets and infrastructure in Iraq have been recorded in recent weeks. The USA has therefore put the withdrawal of troops on hold for the time being and wants to maintain its presence in the country.

At the same time, the Trump administration is also tightening the diplomatic screws. In mid-April, the US Treasury Department placed several commanders of Iran-affiliated militias on the terror list. The message is clear: the US wants to actively push back Iranian influence in Iraq.

However, this influence has long since become part of the system.

There are almost only bad ways out for Baghdad

Experts such as Renad Mansour from Chatham House point out that even the PMF leadership is struggling to control its most important factions. Many of these groups are independent power centers with access to state resources, economic interests and armed structures.

The US think tank Foreign Policy Research Institute therefore speaks of "hybrid sovereignty". The Iraqi state is both an actor and the scene of these power relations. According to many observers, a direct break with the militias would increase the risk of an internal Shiite conflict and thus a possible civil war.

Politically, the demand to disarm the militias may therefore be understandable. In practical terms, however, it is hardly feasible.

What does Baghdad have left? There are not much more than bad options.

These are the possible exit scenarios Baghdad could stick to the existing withdrawal plan and try to gradually disempower the militias only after a complete withdrawal of US troops. However, many experts doubt that this would fundamentally change the balance of power.

Another option would be a political compromise in Baghdad. A prime minister who is accepted by both Washington and the Coordination Framework - the alliance of Shiite parties, some of which are close to Iran - could at least calm the situation diplomatically. However, the fundamental problem would remain.

A further escalation is just as conceivable. More sanctions, more military pressure, less cooperation. This scenario could cause lasting damage to relations between the USA and Iraq - and paradoxically further strengthen Iran's influence.

Even an easing of tensions between Washington and Tehran would not be a real solution. It is true that the militias would lack the immediate cause for war. However, their structures, networks and political roots in the state would remain. Show more

The fight for Iraq's sovereignty is not a side issue of the Iran war - it is its domestic political core. The Trump administration is using the state of war as a lever to resolve a two-decade-old ambivalence: The PMF as a formal state army with a de facto Iranian command structure. The militias have long since become a state themselves - economically, politically and territorially.

Sudani's logic - first withdrawal of troops, then disarmament - has an internal consistency. As long as US soldiers are on Iraqi soil, their presence will remain the militias' strongest argument for recruitment and justification. In Washington, on the other hand, there is a growing conviction that a withdrawal without prior disengagement would strengthen Iran at a weakened moment.

The government in Baghdad is therefore faced with a decision that it can hardly win. If it moves closer to Iran, it will lose Washington. If it moves closer to the USA, it risks an escalation in domestic politics. This contradiction will decide which path Iraq takes - and how much control Baghdad still has at all.

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