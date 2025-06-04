Just one day after the earthquake, Turkey is hit by the next force of nature: heavy rainfall paralyzes large parts of the country. Roads were flooded in Trabzon, cars were swept away - three people were killed.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extreme weather in Turkey: there were over 400 floods, 62 landslides and more than 200 rescue operations for trapped people in 31 provinces.

Trabzon was particularly affected: streets, houses and stores were flooded and at least three fatalities were reported.

Storm warning active: The Turkish disaster control authority AFAD has issued warning levels orange and yellow - rescue and clean-up operations are in full swing across the country. Show more

Just one day after the earthquake, Turkey is being hit by severe storms. The province of Trabzon on the Black Sea is particularly affected: torrential rain has turned roads into rivers and flooded houses and stores. In several districts, vehicles were washed away, power lines were damaged and hundreds of emergency calls were registered. Three people lost their lives and others are missing.

Help is running at full speed

Rescue workers are in constant action: the Turkish disaster control authority AFAD reports over 400 floods in 31 provinces. In the Black Sea metropolis of Trabzon, entire districts have been evacuated, schools closed and patients transferred from a flooded hospital.

While damage from the earthquake is still being repaired, emergency teams are now battling mud, water and the threat of landslides.