Women hold up posters of the new Iranian head of state, Modschtaba Chamenei. Khamenei has not made a public appearance since his inauguration. Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

There are growing indications that Iran's supreme leader Khamenei has been seriously injured. The statements of three insiders largely coincide with those of US Defense Secretary Hegseth.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, Iran's supreme leader was seriously injured in the airstrike in which his predecessor and father was killed.

According to the report, Modshtaba Khamenei suffered serious injuries to his face and one or two legs.

Khamenei has not appeared in public since his inauguration. Show more

The indications of a possible serious injury to Iran's supreme leader are growing stronger. As the Reuters news agency reports, citing three sources, Modshtaba Khamenei is said to have been seriously injured in the attack in which his predecessor and father was killed.

According to the report, Khamenei's face was disfigured in the attack on the Supreme Leader's compound in the center of Tehran, and he also suffered a serious injury to one or both legs. Khamenei is currently recovering from his serious injuries.

However, according to two of the three sources, Khamenei is participating in meetings with high-ranking officials via teleconference and is involved in decisions on important issues such as the war and negotiations with Washington.

Khamenei's whereabouts, exact state of health and ability to govern remain largely a mystery to the public, as no photos, video or audio recordings of him have been released since the airstrike and his subsequent appointment as his father's successor on March 8.

Hegseth: "Wounded and probably disfigured"

There has been no official Iranian statement on the extent of Khamenei's injuries. However, a news anchor on state television referred to him as "janbaz" - a term used for those seriously wounded in war - after his appointment as Supreme Leader.

The reports of Khamenei's injuries are consistent with a March 13 statement by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in which he said the supreme leader was "wounded and likely disfigured." A source familiar with the US intelligence assessment also told Reuters that Khamenei is believed to have lost a leg.