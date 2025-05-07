Pakistan threatens retaliation after Indian attacks - Gallery Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa Pakistan threatens retaliation after Indian attacks - Gallery Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa

India attacks Pakistani targets during the night. At least eight people are killed. UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned. Is the conflict between the two nuclear powers escalating?

After India's deadly attacks on Pakistani targets, the attacked country has announced retaliation. "Pakistan has every right to give an appropriate response to this act of war imposed by India and an appropriate response will be given," said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Earlier in the night, India had attacked several targets in Pakistan and in the Pakistan-controlled part of the troubled region of Kashmir - in response to a terrorist attack in the troubled region around two weeks ago.

On April 22, armed attackers killed 26 people - mainly Indian tourists - on a mountain meadow in a vacation area near the town of Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled part of the region. The government in New Delhi accuses Pakistan of involvement, which Islamabad rejects. The Indian attack on Wednesday night (local time) significantly escalates the recent tensions between the two nuclear powers. Fears of a new war between the two countries are growing in the region.

India also laments casualties and threatens

The Pakistani military spoke of eight dead and 33 injured after the attack. The Foreign Ministry did not give an exact figure, but said that the victims included women and children. Earlier, intelligence circles had spoken of a dead child in the city of Bahawalpur in eastern Pakistan.

India also mourned casualties: according to media reports, at least three civilians were killed by Pakistani fire in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir. The Pakistani army had fired indiscriminately across the line of control. The Indian army would respond to the firing in an appropriate manner. The Line of Control is considered a de facto border and divides Kashmir between the two nuclear powers.

India: Targets are "terrorist infrastructure"

The Indian Ministry of Defense in New Delhi announced that, in response to the attack around two weeks ago, the armed forces had attacked several targets in Pakistan and in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir "from which terrorist attacks against India" had originated. The targets were "terrorist infrastructure".

Pakistan's military spoke of missile attacks. Pakistani intelligence circles reported the shooting down of five Indian fighter jets. There was initially no confirmation from India.

According to the Indian information, nine targets were attacked. "Pakistani military installations were not the target." The Ministry of Defense called its own actions "targeted, moderate and non-escalating". India exercised considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, it said. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar wrote on Platform X: "The world must not show tolerance to terrorism."

Pakistani intelligence circles and Pakistan's army had previously reported that the cities of Kotli and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistani part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir and the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab province had been targeted in the attacks. A mosque was hit in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours following the attacks from India. A spokesman for the civil aviation authority told the German Press Agency when asked about this. Flight operations at Islamabad and Lahore airports have also been suspended until further notice.

Guterres very concerned

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his "deep concern" following the attacks. "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," he said in a statement issued by his office on Tuesday (local time). He called on both nuclear powers to exercise military restraint.

US President Donald Trump expressed his hope that the conflict between the two nuclear powers would not escalate further. "I just hope it ends very quickly," Trump said at an event at the White House, referring to the attack. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote on Platform X that he would continue to urge both the Indian and Pakistani leadership to find a peaceful solution.

China called on both sides to exercise restraint. It regrets India's military action and is concerned about the development of the situation, said a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. China called on both sides to prioritize peace and stability and to avoid further actions that would complicate the situation. While Sino-Indian relations are considered extremely tense due to border disputes in the Himalayas, Beijing maintains close economic relations with Pakistan.

Long dispute over Himalayan region

Since the attack around two weeks ago, both countries have imposed punitive measures on each other, including expelling each other's citizens and reducing diplomatic relations. Experts consider India's decision to suspend the so-called Indus Water Treaty with its neighbor to be particularly serious.

The treaty regulates the use of water on both sides of the Indus and its tributaries. Islamabad called the suspension of the treaty an act of war and threatened to take appropriate countermeasures.

The Kashmir region in the Himalayas is divided between Pakistan and India - but both claim the entire area for themselves. The origins of the conflict go back to colonial times. In 1947, the British granted independence to the Indian subcontinent and divided it up. The partition created the new state of Pakistan for Muslims alongside the predominantly Hindu India. The violent partition still fuels a bitter rivalry today. Since their independence, the two countries have fought three wars against each other, two of them over Kashmir.