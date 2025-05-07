Pakistan threatens retaliation after Indian attacks - Gallery Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa Pakistan threatens retaliation after Indian attacks - Gallery Pakistan threatens India with retaliation. Image: dpa According to Pakistan, at least eight people were killed and dozens more injured in the Indian attacks. Image: dpa According to India, the targets attacked were "terrorist infrastructure". Image: dpa UN Secretary-General Guterres is very concerned about the latest escalation. (archive picture) Image: dpa Indian paramilitary soldiers guard a garden on the outskirts of Srinagar in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (archive picture) Image: dpa

India has attacked several "terrorist infrastructures" in Pakistan. At least 26 people were killed. What's going on? An overview in seven points.

No time? blue News summarizes for you India has attacked several targets in Pakistan.

Pakistan reports at least 26 dead and announces a counter-response.

The attacks are a significant escalation of recent tensions between the two nuclear powers. Show more

What happened?

Two weeks after a terrorist attack in the troubled region of Kashmir, India says it has attacked several targets in Pakistan. The military action is also known as "Operation Sindoor". The targets are "terrorist infrastructures", as the Ministry of Defense in New Delhi writes in a statement.

India said it had attacked nine locations in Pakistan and in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir. The Pakistani military stated that five locations were hit.

According to Pakistan, 26 people were killed and at least 44 were injured (as of 7.30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Swiss time). There are also said to have been casualties in India, with at least three civilians killed by Pakistani fire in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, the army said in a media report.

What is known about the attacks

It is still unclear exactly which locations were attacked. However, pictures from the city of Muzaffarabad, the main town in the Pakistani part of Kashmir, are circulating online showing a damaged mosque.

Residents of Muzaffarabad heard the sounds of airplanes, as reported by theNew York Times. They said that a place near Muzaffarabad, which used to be used by the militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, was hit in the attacks.

There are also reports of rockets hitting from the towns of Bagh, Kotli, Shakar Garh, Muridke and Bahawalpur, the latter of which is far to the south, outside Kashmir in Punjab province.

The Pakistani military emphasized that Indian warplanes did not enter Pakistani airspace during the attacks, according to their own statements.

Why is India attacking Pakistan?

The attacks are a significant escalation of the recent tensions between the two nuclear powers. They were triggered by a terrorist attack on April 22, 2025 in the Indian-controlled part of the troubled region of Kashmir.

Armed attackers killed 26 people - mainly Indian tourists - in a mountain meadow in a vacation area near the town of Pahalgam. The government in New Delhi accuses Pakistan of involvement.

What are the origins of the conflict?

Since the independence and partition of British India in 1947, when the two states of India and Pakistan were created in their present form, there have been tensions between the two countries.

The division of the territory created the Muslim state of Pakistan, while India is predominantly Hindu and partly Buddhist. Since then, there have been conflicts primarily in the Kashmir region, which both states claim for themselves and which is effectively divided.

In the last 75 years, wars have been waged several times over the region, with India most recently launching similar airstrikes in 2019.

This is how Pakistan reacted

Following the Indian attack, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a response. "Pakistan has every right to give an appropriate response to this act of war imposed by India and an appropriate response will be given," Sharif said in a statement. "India's temporary joy will be replaced by lasting sorrow," he added.

Pakistani intelligence circles then reported the shooting down of two Indian fighter jets. The Pakistani government announced on Platform X that as many as five jets had been shot down.

Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours following the attacks from India. A spokesperson for the civil aviation authority told the German Press Agency when asked about this. Flight operations at Islamabad and Lahore airports have also been suspended until further notice.

What India says

Since the terrorist attack on April 22, India has threatened to retaliate. The Hindu country accuses its Muslim neighbor Pakistan of supporting terrorist groups and thus violence against India.

India's foreign minister has therefore justified the current airstrikes with the fight against terror. "The world must show zero tolerance towards terrorism," writes Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on X. "Terror infrastructure" in Pakistan had been deliberately targeted.

The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor pic.twitter.com/dmcCLfbMjN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 7, 2025

The Indian Ministry of Defense called its own action "targeted, measured and non-escalating." India exercised considerable restraint in the selection of targets and the method of execution, it added.

The reactions

Donald Trump: "I just hope it ends very quickly," said US President Donald Trump at an event at the White House. He also described the escalation as "a disgrace".

United Nations: UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his "deep concern" following the attacks. "The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," he said according to a statement from his office on Tuesday (local time). He called on both nuclear powers to exercise military restraint.

China: China also expressed concern about the escalation in the neighboring countries. The Chinese government has called on both countries to exercise restraint. China regrets India's military action and is concerned about the development of the situation, said a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. China called on both sides to prioritize peace and stability and to avoid further actions that would complicate the situation.

While Sino-Indian relations are considered extremely tense due to border conflicts in the Himalayas, among other things, Beijing maintains close economic relations with Pakistan. Through its "New Silk Road" investment and infrastructure initiative, China is building roads and railways in the South Asian country to connect the western Chinese region of Xinjiang with the Arabian Sea in south-western Pakistan.

In the past, however, Chinese workers have also lost their lives in attacks by militant groups in southwest Pakistan, for example. Both then and now, China has declared its rejection of all forms of terrorism.