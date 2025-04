India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (archive picture) Maxim Blinov/brics-russia2024.ru/dpa

All Pakistani citizens currently residing in India must leave the country by April 29. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Show more

Following the deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir, India has ordered the expulsion of all Pakistani nationals by April 29. "All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before their visas expire," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday.

After Tuesday's attack, which left at least 26 people dead, New Delhi claimed that Pakistan was supporting "cross-border terrorism" in Kashmir.