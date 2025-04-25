Policemen stand guard in southern Kashmir after attackers opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Dar Yasin/AP/dpa

After the deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir, there is now an overnight exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers. The incident in the Leepa Valley is the latest sign of a rapidly escalating crisis between the two nuclear powers.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an exchange of fire in the Leepa Valley in Kashmir on Friday night.

The incident follows the mutual expulsion of diplomats after a deadly attack.

The Indian police are searching for extremists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Show more

According to a government representative, Indian and Pakistani soldiers have exchanged fire at night in the Kashmir region. The shots were fired in the Leepa Valley on the Line of Control running through Kashmir, a government representative in the Pakistani-controlled part of the region told the AFP news agency on Friday. This further increases tensions between India and Pakistan following Tuesday's attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir.

Government representative Syed Ashfaq Gilani said civilians had not been affected by the shooting. "Life is going on as normal. Schools are open."

Meanwhile, residents of the Indian border region of Punjab filmed a gigantic military convoy moving towards the border. Tanks can also be seen, along with trucks carrying soldiers.

WATCH 🔶



Residents of Rawalpindi, Punjab, report large Pakistani military convoys heading toward the Indian border. pic.twitter.com/8213X9nOe2 — Polymarket Intel (@PolymarketIntel) April 25, 2025

Conflict escalates

The conflict between the two neighboring states of India and Pakistan, which has been smoldering for decades, escalated on Thursday. The governments in New Delhi and Islamabad imposed punitive measures on each other following Tuesday's deadly attack: India ordered the expulsion of all Pakistani nationals by next Tuesday, while Pakistan expelled Indian diplomats from the country and announced a suspension of trade.

The attack on the tourists was carried out on Tuesday in the popular vacation resort of Pahalgam, around 90 kilometers from the city of Srinagar. The attackers killed 26 people. No one initially claimed responsibility for the attack. The Indian police were searching for three attackers from the Pakistani extremist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and offered a bounty of two million rupees (more than 20,000 euros).