Indictment against Tate brothers for rape - Gallery The Tate Brothers: Tristan on the left, Andrew on the right. Image: dpa Andrew Tate often gesticulates violently and is not afraid to use harsh words. Image: dpa Indictment against Tate brothers for rape - Gallery The Tate Brothers: Tristan on the left, Andrew on the right. Image: dpa Andrew Tate often gesticulates violently and is not afraid to use harsh words. Image: dpa

They are considered key figures in the misogynistic "manosphere" on the internet: UK Crown Prosecution Service shares in more detail for the first time why it is bringing charges against the brothers.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 21 charges are admitted against the Tate brothers, known as women-hating influencers.

The men are alleged to have committed crimes such as rape, human trafficking and assault on three women.

The brothers have always denied any allegations. Show more

British prosecutors have confirmed for the first time that they have admitted 21 charges against the Tate brothers, who are known as women-hating influencers. Charges have been brought against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offenses including rape, human trafficking and assault on three women, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The Crown Prosecution Service also said on Wednesday that it had admitted the charges against the brothers before an extradition order was issued for their return from Romania in 2024. The brothers have always denied any allegations.

UK prosecutors confirm 21 charges authorised against Andrew and Tristan Tate including rape and human trafficking https://t.co/sfnZZ7wR7o — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 28, 2025

The Tate brothers were born in the US but moved to Luton, north of London, with their mother after their parents divorced. They have US and British citizenship. They now live in Romania.

Ten charges against Andrew Tate, eleven against Tristan

Andrew Tate (38) is charged with ten counts, including rape, assault, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for remuneration in connection with three alleged victims.

Tristan Tate (36) is charged with eleven counts including rape, assault and human trafficking against an alleged victim.

Bedfordshire police have issued an international arrest warrant for the siblings. The allegations date back to the years 2012 to 2015.

In Romania, the notorious brothers are already being prosecuted on charges of human trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with minors and money laundering.

Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer, reached millions of teenagers and young men with misogynistic statements on social networks. His brother Tristan assisted him.

The brothers are considered heroes of the so-called manosphere, an online reality with misogynistic guys who spread destructive images of men and radicalize young people.

More than 30 suspected victims in Romania

Andrew Tate was once banned from networks such as Instagram due to repeated misogynistic comments. However, he still has almost eleven million followers on the online service X (formerly Twitter), for example.

The public prosecutor's office in Romania accuses the two of pressuring women into the production of commercial sex videos. The investigation led to the identification of at least 34 alleged victims, including a 15-year-old girl. The two brothers also deny all allegations to the Romanian judiciary.