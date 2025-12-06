  1. Residential Customers
Monsoon rains bring chaos Indonesia hit by another landslide - roads destroyed

Luna Pauli

6.12.2025

In the north of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, a road weakened by rain has collapsed, cutting off several villages from their only connection to the outside world. Rescue workers and aid supplies are finding it difficult to reach the villages.

06.12.2025, 13:09

In the affected area, it is clear that the roadbed could not withstand the heavy rainfall. The material under the roadway had loosened due to the persistent wetness and was gradually washed away. As a result, the road lost its stability and gave way to the masses of water.

Effects on everyday life

With the loss of the connection, the affected villages are now facing organizational challenges. Routes to medical care, delivery services and aid teams have become longer and more time-consuming. For many residents, this means noticeable delays and considerable restrictions in their daily lives.

