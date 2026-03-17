At the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, millions of Indonesians are drawn back to their homeland. Roads, ports and airports are at their limits and the authorities are resorting to unusual measures.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you 144 million Indonesians travel home for Eid. It is one of the biggest travel waves in the world.

Roads and ferries are overloaded, causing long traffic jams and waiting times.

The authorities are trying to counteract this. They are relying on additional means of transportation, home offices and even warships. Show more

Every year, millions of Indonesians return home for Eid al-Fitr - a phenomenon known as "mudik". This year, around 144 million travelers are expected.

The traffic routes around Jakarta and important ferry connections between the islands are particularly affected, with waiting times lasting hours in some cases.

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