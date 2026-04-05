The influencer Monniky Fraga. Screenshot Video X

Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga is said to have staged her own kidnapping to attract attention on social media. She has now been arrested.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga was arrested a year after an alleged kidnapping.

Investigations revealed that she staged the crime to attract more attention.

Her husband was apparently unaware and was actually abused. Show more

Brazilian influencer Monniky Fraga has been arrested around a year after an alleged kidnapping. In April 2025, the 27-year-old claimed that she and her husband Lucas had been abducted and abused by three armed men. The perpetrators had demanded a ransom of 100,000 dollars, which her family had paid.

But the police quickly doubted the story. According to Cley Anderson, the deputy head of the Special Operations Group (GOE), telephone analyses indicated that the kidnapping could have been staged. "There were indications that it was a plot between the alleged victim and one of the perpetrators," he said, according to Brazilian media.

A influenciadora Monniky Fraga foi presa, nesta terça-feira (24), após investigações apontarem que ela forjou o próprio sequestro com o objetivo de ganhar visibilidade nas redes sociais. O caso foi investigado pela Polícia Civil de Pernambuco. pic.twitter.com/I6FG3AK1kM — Portal Roma News (@RomaNewsOficial) March 25, 2026

The authorities now assume that Fraga staged the crime to attract attention on social media. One of the alleged kidnappers is already in prison for other offenses.

Her husband is said to have known nothing about the plan. He was beaten up and robbed during the crime and thought the kidnapping was real. Fraga is now being investigated for blackmail, obstruction of justice and wasting police time. She denies the allegations and is demanding her release.