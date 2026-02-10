Influencer gets stung by a bee - to combat hair loss. Screenshot X

A bizarre self-experiment is causing a stir online: Influencer GreenKing has himself stung by a bee and eats it - allegedly to combat hair loss.

A video by fitness influencer GreenKing is currently going viral on social media. It shows a bee crawling over his hairline, stinging him - and then becoming the insect. The clip reached over 760,000 views on X within 24 hours, as reported byBlick.

The influencer claims that the bee sting can stop hair loss. According to his theory, bee venom inhibits the enzyme 5α-reductase, which converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone (DHT). A hormone that promotes hereditary hair loss.

Just found a guy on instagram reels who forces bees to sting him on his forehead to stimulate growth of a better hairline and he just eats the bees alive after they sting him pic.twitter.com/zYFe0qFh96 — ⌞🦇⌝ (@ephraimwindex) February 7, 2026

GreenKing publishes many such self-tests. Its motto is: "Working on becoming the best version of myself".

Doctors warn against imitation

In fact, a study published in the journal MDPI Toxins in 2024 investigated the effect of diluted bee venome on hair growth. Researchers found that the toxin can activate growth factors in cell cultures and prolong the hair phase in mice. However, such an effect has not yet been proven in humans.

Doctors warn against imitation: GreenKing's self-experiment is uncontrolled, unproven and potentially dangerous. Bee stings can trigger severe allergic reactions, including anaphylactic shock. Although bee venom is already used in diluted form in cosmetics to combat wrinkles or hair loss, the scientific evidence remains thin on the ground.

Whether "Beetox" will actually become the new Botox - or just another social media stunt - remains to be seen.